Coronation Street fans gush over ‘beautiful’ Tracy Shaw as she makes comeback

Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street – who was originally called Maxine Heavey – was the glamorous hair stylist who won the heart of sweet-natured butcher Ashley Peacock and fell victim to a notorious Cobbles killer.

She was a devoted mum to baby Joshua, and best friend to Fiona Middleton.

So what was her tragic story, and what is actress Tracy Shaw up to now?

Maxine’s arrival on the Street

Maxine came to Coronation Street to cover for Fiona at the hair salon, which was owned by Denise Osbourne – mum to Daniel – back then.

Maxine liked it in Weatherfield so she stuck around, working with Fiona and then Audrey at the salon.

Love and marriage

Gorgeous Maxine definitely had an eye for the fellas of Corrie. She had romances with Curly Watts, Tony Horrocks, Des Barnes and Andy McDonald.

But it was her brief fling with Steve McDonald – in revenge for her own boyfriend Greg Kelly making a pass at Fiona, who was with Steve at the time – that killed her friendship with Ms Middleton.

Much to everyone’s surprise, Maxine fell for butcher Ashley Peacock and the pair got married.

Baby drama

Maxine and Ashley were desperate to start a family, but despite Maxine’s best efforts, she didn’t get pregnant.

Meanwhile, the couple grew close to their neighbours, Matt and Charlie Ramsden.

When Ashley went for an op to help his fertility problem, Maxine got drunk and poured her heart out to Matt – who was a GP.

The pair slept together and not long afterwards, Maxine discovered she was pregnant.

Ashley found out about her one-night-stand with Matt towards the end of her pregnancy and their argument about their unborn baby’s paternity caused Max to go into labour.

When little Joshua was born, Ashley wanted a DNA test, but though they did the test, he decided it didn’t matter if he was the lad’s biological dad or not, and instead he and Maxine took their baby home and settled into family life.

Maxine’s gruesome death

In 2003, Maxine and Ashley went off on a night out in the Rovers to celebrate Maxine’s mum’s birthday. Emily Bishop was left to babysit Joshua.

But Corrie killer Richard Hillman had planned to murder poor Emily and make it look like a burglary that had gone wrong.

He broke into the Peacocks’ house and hit Emily over the head with a crowbar.

What he didn’t know, though, was that Maxine had come home to check everything was okay, and had witnessed his attack on Emily!

In chilling scenes, he pursued a terrified Maxine, growling the infamous line: “You should have stayed at the party, Maxine.”

She tried to run upstairs, but Richard caught her and brutally bludgeoned her to death.

The bench outside Audrey’s salon was put there in memory of Maxine.

Who played Maxine Peacock?

Maxine was played by actress Tracy Shaw.

Tracy was in Corrie for several years but left after reportedly arguing with the show’s bosses over pay.

It was said she discovered her salary was to be cut by £20,000 and so she walked away from the role that had made her famous.

What did Tracy do next?

Tracy went on to have other television roles after she left Coronation Street. But she hit the headlines thanks to her troubled personal life and celebrity romances, including a broken engagement to Darren Day.

And she even dabbled with a pop career.

She also struggled with an eating disorder and for a while ran a charity called The Tracy Shaw Foundation to help other sufferers.

Tracy was married to Robert Ashworth, who blamed their break-up on phone hacking.

But she’s now found happiness with childhood friend Ashley Poundall. The couple have two teenage sons.

Now her children are older, Tracy has returned to acting and has been starring in several plays.

Recently it looks like Tracy took a break from Instagram. However the actress confirmed she’s back sharing a couple of selfies and writing: “I’m back, all will be explained.”

Her friends and followers were thrilled and complimented Tracy saying she looks beautiful.

Corrie star Sally Ann Matthews, who plays Jenny Connor wrote: “And you’re beautiful.”

One fan wrote: “Welcome back beautiful.”

A second commented: “Great photos Tracy.”

Another added: “You look amazing.”

