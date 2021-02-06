Lindsay Denton on Line of Duty: Is she a villain? What Keeley Hawes has said about her character

Lindsay Denton on Line of Duty is a gone but not forgotten character on the hit BBC series.

Keeley Hawes played the multi-layered character on the police drama.

But just who was she exactly? Why did she leave? And was she a good character or a baddie?

Get the answers to these questions and more below..

When was Keeley Hawes on Line of Duty?

Keeley Hawes is one of the most in-demand and celebrated actresses on British television.

She played police officer Lindsay Denton on Line of Duty in series two and series three.

Read more: BBC confirms huge format change to new Line of Duty series

Lindsay is a Missing Persons detective, who faces personal and career turmoil.

Keeley Hawes as Lindsay (Credit: BBC)

Who did Lindsay Denton have an affair with?

In series two, Lindsay has an affair with married DDC Mike Dryden, played by Mark Bonnar.

Read more: Why is Line of Duty off Netflix? Where else can I watch it?

She became pregnant with his child, but he pressured her into having an abortion. She went on to stalk him.

Is Lindsay Denton a good or bad character on Line of Duty?

Lindsay is a multi-faceted, deeply complex character. As a police officer she accomplishes some worthy acts.

But she was also complicit in a very disturbing one.

And she gives up her home to help her sickly mother.

Did you like this LOD character? (Credit: BBC)

However, her personal life is also chaotic, and very troubled. She can be callous and her stalking is obviously very concerning.

While speaking to The Telegraph, Keeley said she ‘loved’ Lindsay’s character and adored playing her.

She also expressed sympathy for her poor lot in life: “She has simply had a really s—– run in life. She’s depressed – I know what that’s like – but she has to carry on in her life.”

What happened to Lindsay Denton on Line of Duty?

Lindsay was killed off in series three. She is murdered by Dot Cottan, also known as ‘The Caddy’ (played by Craig Parkinson) after refusing to take a bribe.

Keeley looks quite different out of character! (Credit: BBC)

Is Lindsay Denton based on a real life person?

Lindsay Denton is not believed to be based by an exact person. However, her storylines are likely inspired by several incidents within real life anti-corruption police units.

Jed Mercurio has said he has been inspired by real life stories he’s learned from researching these units. He has also had several police officers serve as advisors on the series.

When is Line of Duty back on TV?

Line of Duty fans are chomping at the bit for the series to return for the much anticipated series six.

However due to the pandemic, filming schedules have been very much awry.

But one of its stars, Adrian Dunbar, has just said we can expect it back on our screens within the next few months.

Making a Spring 2021 air date highly likely.

In addition, past series and episodes of Line of Duty can be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

What do you think? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.