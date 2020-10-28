Line of Duty has been taken off Netflix with no explanation but we have advice on how to watch it now.

The famous BBC drama has left viewers that have been bingeing the hit show during lockdown fuming.

One viewer tweeted: “Just found out #LineofDuty is being taken off @netflix.”

Another lamented: “Well that’s 2020 completely ruined then – thanks a lot Netflix #lineofduty.”

And a third user moaned: “Why @netflix, why!? Why would you do this to us! #lineofduty.”

Line Of Duty is off Netflix (Credit: BBC)

Is Line Of Duty on Netflix?

Furthermore, a fourth user questioned: “Is it true that @Line_of_duty is being taken off of @NetflixUK.”

And yes it is true, the series can no longer be watched on the streaming service.

Viewers complained about Netflix taking the show off (Credit: BBC)

Where can I watch Line Of Duty?

However, all is not lost as all five series can still be streamed on BBC iPlayer.

So if you are a British TV licence fee payer, you should be good to go.

But if you don’t have access to BBC iPlayer, each episode can be purchased on Amazon.

Or alternatively all five series can be purchased on DVD from the same online shopping destination.

What’s more, if you’ve finished all five series already, your Line Of Duty journey is far from over.

When is series six of Line of Duty on?

There is a sixth series confirmed and in the works.

Filming began earlier this year, just before the national lockdown.

However, the lockdown forced filming to a halt in Belfast.

Fortunately, Line Of Duty is available elsewhere (Credit: BBC)

Will there be a series seven?

Creator Jed Mercurio said he was considering scrapping the first four weeks of filming.

He said on The Andrew Marr Show: “We’re all considering [a rewrite]. We shot for four weeks in a pre-lockdown world, and all that material would have to be reshot if we were going to change things.

“That would have huge cost implications, but we are considering it.”

But filming has reportedly resumed filming this month and several of its stars appear to have confirmed this.

For example, Vicky McClure and Martin Compston have shared social media videos of them out and about on set.

So far a seventh series has not been comissioned yet.

Jed said he isn’t sure how long he wants to prolong the show’s inevitable end.

Speaking at a press event, he said: “I don’t know. We all love making the show. I think a lot depends on how people respond to it.

“I think that it’s great that people get very excited about it, when they get to the end of the series and they talk about what they want to know, and what they want to see next.

“But I think we recognise that it’s got a life span, so I think we’ve got to calibrate that against the audience responses.”

