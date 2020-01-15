Emmerdale viewers confused by 'missing scene' as Belle and Jamie clash

Viewers of Emmerdale have been left confused, thinking they have missed a scene as Belle Dingle and Jamie Tate clashed over a rabbit.

In Monday night's episode of the soap (January 13 2020), Belle melted as Jamie showed her a bunny who had been abandoned on the side of the road.

The vet and veterinary receptionist seemed to get on very well, but Belle's boyfriend Ellis was left upset that he didn't really have Belle's attention.

Belle and Jamie were getting on well in Monday's episode (Credit: ITV Hub)

Later, Jamie gave Ellis some advice and in last night's episode (January 14 2020), the personal trainer revealed he had adopted the rabbit for Belle, leaving her overjoyed.

However her mood quickly changed when she realised Jamie was the one who persuaded Ellis to adopt the rabbit.

She later confronted Jamie about it and told him to keep away from Ellis.

But viewers were left confused as the pair had seemed flirty with each other in the previous episode.

Erm have we missed something between Jamie and Belle since they last had their flirty banter? Very odd scene considering nothing romantic has happened between them #Emmerdale — Emmerdale Fans (@TheEmmerdaily) January 14, 2020

Did something happen between Jamie and Belle that I missed? #emmerdale — Annie (@anniepannie878) January 14, 2020

Have I missed something? What’s happening with belle and Jamie? #Emmerdale — Missamydee (@Amyxsealx) January 14, 2020

#emmerdale did I miss something? Why did belle have a go at Jaime about the rabbit and Ellis?!? — 🅶🅰🆁🆈 (@ryan_da_lion) January 14, 2020

Wtf is going on with Belle and Jamie. Have I missed something? #emmerdale — Rea Waters (@sharedandhalve1) January 14, 2020

A couple of weeks ago viewers picked up on chemistry between the pair and have begged for them to get together.

Recently Jamie split from his wife Andrea after finding out she has been hiding a huge secret.

When Andrea and Jamie first started seeing each other, she had a drunken one-night stand with Graham Foster.

Andrea failed to tell Jamie she had a one-night stand nine months before Millie was born (Credit: ITV)

Nine months later she gave birth to a daughter named Millie, who Jamie raised thinking there was no doubt she was his child.

But when Graham learned Millie's date of birth, he realised she could be his daughter.

Have I missed something?

A DNA test proved Jamie was the dad but Graham revealed his night with Andrea on Christmas Day leaving Jamie devastated.

Meanwhile, Belle began dating Ellis last year, but he went out to Dubai to work at the school his mum Jessie works at.

Ellis and Belle are together (Credit: ITV)

When Ellis returned, he didn't tell Belle he was coming back to the village.

Although she was initially annoyed, she eventually forgave him.

Will Jamie and Belle end up together?

