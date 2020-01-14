Emmerdale fans beg soap to put Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle together

Fans of Emmerdale have begged the soap to put Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle together.

Over the last few weeks, soap fans have picked up on the chemistry between the vet and veterinary receptionist and in Monday night's episode (January 13 2020), the pair seemed to be getting on well at work.

Belle melted when Jamie walked in carrying a rabbit.

Fans have been picking up on the chemistry between Jamie and Belle (Credit: ITV Hub)

When Belle asked if she could do anything to help, he replied: "Can't have too many cuddles can you? Sorry, stupid, I meant the rabbit obviously."

As Jamie and Belle stood talking and joked about something that happened at work, her boyfriend Ellis walked in.

Viewers have once again begged for the Belle and Jamie to get together.

There’s a bit of chemistry between Belle and Jamie!❤️ watch out Andrea & Ellis #Emmerdale — 🦋 kaza🦋 (@Kaza_gayle) January 13, 2020

Looks like Ellis is being pushed out... can't say I'm sad about it. Here for Belle and Jamie! #Emmerdale — The Woolie Weekly (@WoolieWeekly) January 13, 2020

Ah Belle and Jamie 🥰 #Emmerdale — Joanna (@googoogajoob78) January 13, 2020

Later Ellis asked for Jamie's advice to get Belle's attention when she didn't meet up with him.

In last night's episode of the soap, Ellis decided to adopt the rabbit for Belle, but when she realised it was Jamie's idea, she confronted the vet, telling him to keep away from Ellis.

Is she hiding how she really feels?

Recently Jamie split from wife Andrea after learning she had been hiding a BIG secret from him.

Jamie was heartbroken to find out Andrea had been hiding Millie may not be his (Credit: ITV)

When Andrea started seeing Jamie, she slept with Graham Foster and nine months later she had a daughter named Millie.

Jamie raised Millie but when Graham discovered Millie's date of birth, he thought she could be his child.

Andrea had a one-night stand with Graham nine months before Millie was born (Credit: ITV)

A DNA test proved Jamie was the dad but Graham revealed his night with Andrea on Christmas Day leaving Jamie devastated.

But will he find new romance with Belle, or will she stay with Ellis?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

