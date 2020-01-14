Emmerdale's Isobel Steele wows co-stars and fans with incredible singing voice as she performs Yellow

Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale, has wowed her co-stars and fans with her incredible singing voice.

The actress posted a video, captioned "Yellow" to her Instagram account.

Her co-star Charley Webb, who plays Debbie Dingle in the ITV soap, commented: "Increds."

Former Emmerdale star Adam Thomas, who played Adam Barton from 2009 until 2018, wrote: "Beautiful."

One fan wrote: "Wow fantastic."

A second said: "You are really good and you've got talent. Keep it up."

A third commented: "Oh my god, so good."

Last year, Isobel released an EP called Sounds from the Lounge and a single called In Your Case.

The actress has been enjoying her holidays after filming on Emmerdale and working on her music.

She recently enjoyed a breaks in France and Germany.

Meanwhile, on-screen her alter ego has been having seizures.

The teenager had a seizure back in August and was told by doctors it could be a one off, but she needed to keep track of what she did in case it happened again.

Last month she suffered another seizure alone in the woods, but luckily was found by Wendy Posner, who called an ambulance.

Isobel plays Liv in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV Hub)

Since leaving the hospital she has been put on medication in the hope it helps.

Although she has been worried about it happening again, she has tried to go on as normal.

