Monday 13th January 2020
Emmerdale

Emmerdale's Isobel Steele shares stunning photos from holiday in Germany

Isobel also went to France for the new year

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale, has shared stunning pictures from her holiday in Germany.

The actress posted the pictures to her Instagram account.

I love z apple strudel #35mm

She captioned the post: "I love z apple strudel #35mm."

Fans and friends rushed to comment on the post.

Eden Taylor-Draper, who plays Belle Dingle in the soap, wrote: "Lush."

One fan wrote: "Hope you had a good time."

Another added: "Hope you had fun."

Isobel plays Liv in the ITV soap (Credit: ITV Hub)

In the pictures Isobel can be seen in the mountains and by Neuschwanstein Castle.

I love z apple strudel #35mm.

The actress recently went to France on a skiing holiday with her family.

She has been enjoying her holidays after filming on Emmerdale and working on her music.

Last year, Isobel released an EP called Sounds from the Lounge and a single called In Your Case.

Meanwhile, her alter ego Liv has gone through a horrifying ordeal after suffering seizures.

The teenager had a seizure back in August and was told by doctors it could be a one off, but to keep track of herself over the next few months.

Liv has been having seizures (Credit: ITV Hub)

Last month she suffered another seizure alone in the woods, but luckily was found by Wendy Posner, who called an ambulance.

She has since been worried she will have another seizure.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

