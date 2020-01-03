Emmerdale's Isobel Steele shares incredible pictures from French ski holiday

Isobel Steele, who plays Liv Flaherty in Emmerdale, has shared incredible pictures from her skiing holiday in France.

The actress posted the picture to her Instagram account.

She captioned the post: "La Tania twenty twenty."

Fans rushed to comment, with one writing: "Happy New Year Isobel."

A second commented: "Happy New Year.

A third added: "Love you in Emmerdale. Hope 2020 is good for you."

Isobel also posted a picture on the ski slopes with one of her family members.

Isobel recently celebrated her 19th birthday and her Emmerdale co-star Danny Miller, who plays her brother Aaron Dingle, posted a tribute.

Isobel has been busy filming for the ITV soap this year.

A couple of weeks ago, her character Liv got a shock when she had another seizure.

Back in August Liv suffered a seizure for the first time, but doctors couldn't figure out what caused it.

Isobel plays Liv in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

She recently had another one when looking for Aaron, who had gone missing and she feared he would hurt himself.

As she went by the river she had a seizure, but luckily Wendy Posner was walking by and was able to call for help.

In later scenes, Aaron and Liv had a heart-to-heart earning praise from viewers for their emotional performances.

Whilst also working on Emmerdale, Isobel has been focusing on her music.

Liv was terrified when she learnt she had a second seizure (Credit: ITV Hub)

She released an EP in November last year called Sounds from the Lounge.

Last month she also released a new single called In Your Case.

Have you listened to Isobel's music?

