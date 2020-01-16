Emmerdale fans think Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle secretly slept together off-screen

Fans of Emmerdale think Jamie Tate and Belle Dingle have secretly slept together off-screen.

Over the last couple of weeks, viewers have picked up on chemistry between the vet and veterinary receptionist.

At Christmas they went out in Hotten together after their work meal, but viewers didn't see what happened on their night out.

Jamie and Belle went out together after their work Christmas meal (Credit: ITV)

Recently Jamie has split from wife Andrea and whilst Belle is still with boyfriend Ellis, viewers want Jamie and Belle to get together.

This week, Belle grew annoyed with Jamie when he gave Ellis the advice to adopt a rabbit that she desperately wanted.

Jamie gave Ellis the advice to adopt a rabbit for Belle (Credit: ITV Hub)

Confused, viewers thought they had missed a scene between the pair and in last night's episode (January 15 2020), Belle's jealousy was obvious as Jamie spoke to Andrea in the cafe.

Fans are now convinced that Jamie and Belle have secretly slept together off screen.

Have Jamie and Belle already done something... naughty... when they went out after their Christmas do and we just don’t know about it yet?

(Saw this speculated on twitter and it isn’t a ridiculous theory) #Emmerdale — sal (@sallhype) January 15, 2020

@emmerdale Ssoooo.. Belle and Jamie must have been naughty when they went out together after that AMAZING Christmas work "party" they had.. 🤔🙃 #emmerdale — Kelly Daugherty Ⓥ (@LlamaQueenKelly) January 15, 2020

Something been going on with Jamie and Belle 🤔 @emmerdale #Emmerdale — Megan (@Megan_Cheshire) January 15, 2020

Did Jamie and Belle sleep together when they went out clubbing after the Christmas party? 🤔 #Emmerdale — Freedom Littleseal (@TheShiftyShadow) January 15, 2020

Has something already happened between Belle & Jamie off screen? They have gone from acting like friends to acting like friends to being awkward around each other #emmerdale — 𝘽𝙚𝙘𝙘𝙮 😍💞 (@XxBeccy_) January 16, 2020

Jamie split with Andrea on Christmas Day after learning she once had a one-night stand with Graham Foster.

Have Jamie and Belle done something... naughty?

The two slept together nine months before the birth of Andrea and Jamie's daughter, Millie, leading Graham to believe he could be her father.

Belle comforted Jamie as he broke down (Credit: ITV Hub)

Although a DNA test proved Millie is Jamie's child, he was furious that she kept such a big thing from him for years.

After they split, Belle comforted Jamie, but did anything happen between them?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

