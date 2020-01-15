Emmerdale fans delighted to see village regular return after months missing on screen

A village regular returned to Emmerdale this week - and fans were thrilled to have her back.
Pearl Ladderbanks had not been on screen for months, before she reappeared on screen on Monday (January 13).
Veteran resident Pearl - played by Meg Johnson - mysteriously disappeared last October, and hadn't been seen since - leading some to believe she might have been killed off-screen.
But fans were happy when she turned up in the cafe and was reunited with Brenda.
Pearl - played by actress Meg Johnson - revealed she'd been living in a static caravan of all places during her time away from the village.
Pearl, who has been on the show since 2003, enjoyed a cup of tea and a natter with Brenda.
During the opening minutes of the episode, Brenda welcomed her friend and said: "I've heard all about you gallivanting off on your caravan holiday. I've been quite jealous."
She added: "Oh it's lovely to have you back."
Bizarrely, though, Pearl didn't actually say anything during the scene, which baffled some viewers.
One said: "So the lesser spotted Pearl returns after eight months to not even speak? #Emmerdale."
Another said: "Dear Pearl, it really IS lovely to have you back. We LOVE Pearl. #Emmerdale."
A third added: "Good to see Pearl's still alive."
"So good to see Pearl again, I've missed her," said one more.
Was Pearl's return a brief one, or will she be involved in any upcoming storylines?
During her time on the soap, Pearl has been involved in some hard-hitting storylines including an addiction to online gambling, getting scammed by an internet get-rich-quick scheme and being blackmailed by Eric.
