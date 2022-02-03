Emmerdale star Zoe Henry: Her real-life marriage to telly icon and wholesome hobby

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry has been through the wringer as her alter ego Rhona Goskirk.

But away from the cameras, Zoe’s life is much less dramatic!

Zoe, pictured here at The British Soap Awards 2017, is married to co-star Jeff Hordley (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The soap actress is happily married to Emmerdale co-star Jeff Hordley, who plays Cain Dingle, and the pair have two teenage children.

And when the dramas of the Dales get too much for the pair, they’ve got a very wholesome hobby to help them unwind!

Zoe on screen

Accomplished actress Zoe started her on-screen career with a small part in the first ever episode of ITV comedy-drama Cold Feet.

And she went on to have roles in shows including Grafters and The Bill.

Zoe starred as Casey in Corrie (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Then in 2001, she got the job as Rhona Goskirk in Emmerdale for a short stint, returning for eight months the following year.

Zoe also had a small role in Coronation Street, playing a character called Log Thwaite, who was a friend of Spider Nugent.

But in 2007, Zoe landed the part of Casey Carwell in Corrie.

Casey was a friend of Claire Peacock and abducted Claire’s baby son.

And just to make sure she got the full set, Zoe also appeared in EastEnders in 2007, playing a police officer Detective Constable Deanna Cunningham, who was investigating the killing of Trina Johnson.

Emmerdale star Zoe Henry

Rhona first came to the village for a month, covering for Zoe Tate who had gone on holiday. She had a brief romance with Marlon Dingle – aww, they go way back!

The following year she returned to the show, this time for eight months, and picked up with Marlon once more. But Rhona left and stayed away from the village for several years.

Rhona and Marlon have a long history (Credit: ITV)

When she came back in 2010, covering for Paddy Kirk, she had a brief rekindling with Marlon before realising she’d fallen in love Mr Kirk.

And since then she’s had Marlon’s son, Leo, who has Down’s Syndrome. She’s been married and divorced from Paddy, and been addicted to painkillers, as well as having a romance with Pete Barton, and Graham Foster, which ended when poor Graham was murdered.

And then there was Pierce Harris.

Rhona’s evil ex-husband raped her on their wedding day. And then he returned to the village to torment her, even kidnapping best friend Vanessa as part of his crazed revenge.

Pierce was violent (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

And it was Pierce who murdered poor Graham – though we’ve got to be honest, there were a few people queuing up to finish him off!

Now Pierce has contacted Rhona to tell her he is dying and wants to see his grown-up son – once more bringing confusion and chaos into the poor vet’s life.

How old is Zoe Henry?

Fortunately Zoe, can escape from Rhona’s heartbreak and peril at home.

The 48-year-old lives with husband Jeff and their two children Violet, 15, and Stan, 11, as well as dog Ronald.

And the family share a gorgeous home in the Yorkshire Dales.

Zoe and Jeff first met at drama school before working together on Emmerdale.

They married in 2003, two years after Zoe joined the soap.

Zoe’s allotment

The couple are keen gardeners and often share updates from their allotment with fans on their social media.

We have decided, for the first time ever, to grow through the winter months. 🥶 Today’s jobs – netting the purple sprouting broccoli, kale and cabbages, starting off next years broad beans and harvesting this years sunflower seeds. 🌻🍁🍂 pic.twitter.com/xk1IY4Huk7 — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) November 7, 2021

The couple even made the cover of a recent edition of the National Vegetable Society’s quarterly magazine.

November 5th and we’re still picking runners and Cougettes…just!! Lots of tidying up and prepping for next year. Oh and we have made the front cover of the @NatVegetableSoc quarterly magazine. No biggie. #mademyyear🙌🏻😵‍💫👀🤸🏼🌱💚 @HordleyJeff pic.twitter.com/ZURpEBjwWb — Zoë Henry (@ZoeHenry03) November 5, 2021

Perhaps real life will meet art sometime soon and Rhona could start helping out at Dr Liam Cavanagh’s allotment in Emmerdale!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

