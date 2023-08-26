Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb plays heartbreaker Mackenzie Boyd.

He’s been on the ITV soap for three years now. But who is Lawrence? Is he related to Natalie J. Robb, who plays his on-screen sister, Moira? And who is Lawrence dating?

Lawrence has been part of the Emmerdale cast for nearly two years now (Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Where is Lawrence Robb from?

Lawrence is from the Scottish town of Kilmacolm, not far from Glasgow.

He’s got two brothers and a sister called Joanne, who’s also an actor.

The whole family are animal lovers with Lawrence often posting pictures of their dogs on his Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Robb (@lawrencejarobb)

What else has Lawrence been in?

Lawrence became a familiar face on our screens when he starred in the Sky comedy drama I Hate Suzie, alongside Billie Piper.

He then landed the role of Mackenzie in Emmerdale, who was originally intended to be more evil than he is now.

Lawrence admits he’s taken Mack on a bit of a journey and that he’s now got more of a heart.

Mack has gone on a journey (Credit: ITV)

Who is Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale?

Mackenzie is the younger brother of Moira Dingle, making him Cain Dingle‘s brother-in-law, and uncle to Matty, Isaac and Adam – wherever he is.

He and Moira had a troubled past with Mack blaming his sister for their family problems.

He thought Moira had abandoned him as a kid, though as it turned out, things were different from how Mack remembered.

Moira had, in fact, been cast out after taking the blame for an affair her mum was having.

Mack was keeping secrets of his own, having lied about their mum’s death meaning Moira missed out on the chance to say goodbye to her mother.

But the siblings seem to have put their troubles behind them now, although she’s not afraid to put him in his place!

Mack is Moira’s little brother (Credit: ITV)

Are Moira and Mack related in real life?

Though Natalie, who plays Moira, and Lawrence, share a surname, it’s just coincidence.

The pair aren’t related and met for the first time when Lawrence was given the role of Mackenzie.

Read more: Charity Dingle’s pregnancy in Emmerdale leaves fans all saying the same thing

Charity is Mack’s current love, but should he have been with Aaron? (Credit: ITV)

Mack’s love life

Though Mack arrived in the village and promptly locked lips with Charity Dingle, for a while fans thought Mackenzie might hook up with Aaron Dingle.

There was certainly a lot of chemistry between the pair.

But instead, he got together with Charity for real and the couple ended up married. Definitely not happily ever after though.

On a break after they suffered a devastating miscarriage, Mack had a one-night stand with Chloe and got her pregnant.

They kept this secret for a while but eventually Charity found out and dumped him.

Mack then quickly set up home with Chloe – but slept with his ex Charity on the eve of his son Reuben’s christening.

Charity thought this meant they would be getting back together, but Mack chose his little family unit.

So right now Charity is nursing a broken heart and Mack is on hot bricks over whether she will tell all to Chloe!

Read more: Emmerdale’s Mack forced to choose between Chloe and Charity’s lives?

Isabel and Lawrence arrived together at the ball (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Is Lawrence Robb dating Emmerdale co-star Isabel Hodgins?

Off screen Emmerdale star Lawrence Robb keeps quiet about his personal life, preferring to share pics of his siblings and family pets than any love interests.

However, earlier this year co-star Isabel Hodgins sparked speculation and Lawrence were dating with her latest Instagram picture.

The Victoria Sugden actress cosied up on the red carpet at the Grand Ball in Manchester and Isabel shared an image of the pair together. She also made a joke about Lawrence’s outfit.

Isabel wrote: “Sad he didn’t wear a kilt but points for the tartan trousers.”

He bantered back: “The caption is almost as average as the trousers [sic].”

As well as complimentary comments on their look, many fans quickly questioned whether they are dating in real life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Hodgins (@isabelhodgins)

So who is Lawrence Robb dating?

Well, he IS very much loved-up and has been quietly dating fellow actress Joanne Thomson for five years. (Practically a marriage these days!)

While not a huge amount is known about their relationship, they have shared travels to California, Croatia, Malibu and Venice.

Joanne has enjoyed roles in some high-profile shows including Outlander, In Plain Sight and The Victim.

Actress Joanne Thomson has captured Lawrence’s heart (Credit: Shutterstock)

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!