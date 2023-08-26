Emmerdale: Mack forced to choose between saving Charity or Chloe’s life in fan theory

So after sleeping with Charity in Emmerdale this week, Mack decided to stick with Chloe.

It was a blow to Charity, who had assumed they would get back together and was all for it after a pep talk from Chas on Thursday night.

When she was forced to hear Mack declare his love for Chloe in front of the whole pub, Charity looked set to blow.

Charity and Mack finally gave in to their sizzling sexual chemistry this week (Credit: Emmerdale / ITV)

However, in Friday night’s episode, she thought better of it and decided not to tell Chloe what her so-called devoted baby daddy had been up to.

For now, at any rate.

Read more: Explosive Super Soap Week twist for Charity coming this October?

But she’s a Dingle and there’s no way this will remain a secret forever. Plus, as we all know, Mack and Charity belong together – right?

Well, one very compelling fan theory sees the former married couple reunite in the most dramatic and devastating manner…

As we know, Charity is going to begin seeing Liam – possibly an even odder couple than him and Wendy.

Initially Charity is just using Liam but she will catch real feelings for him (she’s only human, after all!)

Meanwhile, Mack is growing tired of Chloe, who he’s only chosen to be with because she’s the mother of his child.

And here’s where the theory kicks in – Mack will be forced to decide who to save in a life-or-death stunt: Chloe or Charity.

Emmerdale’s Chloe and Charity: who do you think Mack would choose to save? (Credit: Emmerdale / ITV)

Mack chooses Charity; Chloe dies. Mack begs Charity to come back to him and raise Reuben as her own.

Charity becomes the party torn between two lovers – cue an almighty love triangle for 2024. Phew!

What do you reckon? It’s definitely a theory worthy of Emmerdale. Our biggest concern is Charity obviously choosing Mack over Liam (because she’s an idiot/bad boy magnet.)

And we just can’t bear to see Dr Liam heartbroken yet again.

Read more: Meet this year’s full Emmerdale cast

The theory on Reddit is gathering support from other fans, with one commenting: “Personally I’m already rooting for Charity and Liam, Mack is a man child in comparison and deserves no one.”

Another wrote: “Yes I think a lot of people think the love triangle will be Mack, Chloe and Charity but I think it will be Liam, Charity and Mack. Mainly because the Wendy thing is over so what other storyline for Liam.”

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

Do you want Emmerdale to put Charity back together with Mack? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!