Emmerdale's Charity and Mack are kissing, and the Emmerdale logo
Soaps

Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity and Mack sleep together

Charity and Mack return to each others arms

By Tamzin Meyer

In Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Wednesday, August 23), Charity and Mack sleep together before Reuben’s Christening.

Mack’s soon left feeling guilty as he rushes off, leaving Charity emotional as she struggles to process the time spent with her ex.

But, will Charity and Mack reunite permanently in Emmerdale spoilers?

Mack and Charity lie on the sofa covered in blankets looking embarrassed after sleeping together
Charity struggles to process it (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Mack sleep together

Tonight, Mack’s embarrassed as he goes back to Charity to ask if her original offer is still up for the taking.

He and Chloe have no other choice as Reuben’s Christening is tomorrow and they currently don’t have a venue for the party.

However, during an emotional moment, Charity and Mack soon end up sleeping together.

Mack rushes off as the guilt builds up whilst Charity struggles to come to terms with what she’s just done.

As Mack tries to act cool when Chloe sings his praises later on, Charity secretly wishes that she and Mack could get back together. But, will they?

Rhona speaks to other Emmerdale characters
Rhona knocks some sense into her loved ones (Credit: ITV)

Rhona’s had enough

As Marlon and Mary each continue to worry, Rhona’s had enough. Marlon’s worried about driving and Mary’s worried about dating again.

However, Rhona tells everyone that tomorrow they will all face their fears together whether they like it or not.

Samson has his eyes on the prize (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Samson gets in with Craig

Samson’s stunned when he finds out that Craig’s company was responsible for making one of his favourite phone games.

With Samson hoping to bag himself some work experience, Lydia asks Craig if this would be possible. Although Craig initially acts shifty, he then agrees that Samson can work with him.

Charles isn’t impressed (Credit: ITV)

Charles isn’t happy with Victor

Charles isn’t happy to see Claudette fooling for Victor’s charms but Manpreet tells him to not overreact.

Victor can tell that Charles is annoyed and plays with him, spending more time with Claudette. But, will Charles just have to accept that Victor is here to stay?

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

