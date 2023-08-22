Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Charity hurt after Chloe’s rejection

In tonight’s Emmerdale spoilers (August 22), Charity’s offended after Chloe rejects her kind offer.

Charity offers the Woolpack as a venue for Reuben’s christening party but Chloe turns the offer down.

But will Chloe regret her decision and apologise? Find out in our Emmerdale spoilers below…

Charity makes a kind offer (Credit: ITV)

Charity hurt after Chloe’s rejection

Chloe and Mack finalise their christening plans but are thrown when the venue for the party falls through.

With the couple unable to celebrate in the Hide as originally planned, they struggle to find another venue in time.

Charity sees the pair struggling and puts their past history aside, offering the Woolpack as a venue for the party.

However, Chloe rejects Charity’s offer. She’s soon left feeling embarrassed as she realises that Charity was being genuine. But will she apologise?

Rhona has a lot on her plate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Rhona feels the pressure

Tonight, Rhona struggles to support Marlon and Paddy as their friendship hits a stumbling block.

She’s also balancing this with being Mary’s rock, realising that she’s been lying about going on dates again.

Juggling so much and trying to stay strong for her loved ones, Rhona feels the pressure.

Sam feels intimidated by Craig (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Sam’s jealous of Craig

As Craig drops Lydia back home in his fancy car, Samson’s impressed.

He soon starts asking Lydia questions about Craig, with his eyes on his money.

Sam’s left feeling intimidated and jealous of Lydia’s friendship with Craig. But does he need to worry?

Victor can be quite convincing (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale spoilers: Victor puts on a show

The Andersons are visited by Victor’s Probation Officer, forcing Charles to act calm.

Charles tries to act as if everything’s fine despite the obvious tensions between him and Victor.

Victor soon puts on a show to impress the Probation Officer, leaving Charles annoyed.

