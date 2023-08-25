Emmerdale fans expose explosive Charity baby twist for October Super Soap Week

Fans of Emmerdale think that they have exposed a baby twist for Charity Dingle ahead of October Super Soap Week. The event, during which the soap’s most shocking twists typically unfold, is rumoured to have big implications for Charity, Mackenzie and Chloe.

But what does the soap have planned for Charity? Is a baby bombshell on the cards?

Mack and Charity gave in to their passion (Credit: ITV)

Charity and Mack hook up in spite of his newfound family

Charity and husband Mackenzie split in the aftermath of his one-night stand with Chloe. She learned that Mack had fathered Chloe’s child, and the pair broke up not long after tying the knot.

In the wake of their break-up, Mack decided to make a go of it with Chloe. He and Chloe celebrated Rueben’s christening in last night’s episode of the soap.

However, this comes not long after he hooked up with Charity, sleeping together while Chloe’s back was turned. This has led some fans to think that there may be a baby bombshell ahead.

Could their evening together have implications for Super Soap Week? (Credit: ITV)

Charity pregnant after one-night stand with Mack?

Writing on Twitter, a number of fans shared their baby theories. Many wondered whether Charity may be pregnant – with Mack’s child – by October.

“Just know Charity is gonna end up pregnant in the autumn spectacular,” wrote one fan.

Just know charity is gonna end up pregnant in the autumn spectacular #Emmerdale — Danni (@Dbella91) August 24, 2023

“Would be ironic if Charity gets pregnant,” said another.

Would be ironic if Charity gets pregnant #emmerdale — ‍ (@suecoo66) August 24, 2023

“Charity will be pregnant in a few weeks,” predicted a third.

Charity will be pregnant in a few weeks ‍♀️ #Emmerdale — Lyndsey Fitzpatrick ♻️ (@LyndseyFitz) August 23, 2023

“If Charity turns out to pregnant. I can’t. Please don’t go there,” another bemoaned.

If Charity turns out pregnant. I can’t. Please don’t go there #emmerdale — Emmerdale News (@News4Emmerdale) August 24, 2023

Is another baby in Charity and Mack’s future?

Is a future baby bombshell in store for Mack? (Credit: ITV)

Showrunner Jane Hudson teases explosive love triangle in October

Emmerdale showrunner Jane Hudson previously teased that Charity, Mack and Chloe would be at the centre of whatever happens in this year’s Super Soap Week. “If ever there was a plot to explode around this time, it’s a love triangle,” she revealed.

Emmerdale usually airs on weekdays at 7.30pm, with an hour long episode on Thursdays.

