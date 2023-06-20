Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson teases details of Super Soap Week: ‘If ever there was a plot to explode around this time it’s a love triangle’

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has teased details of what viewers can expect from the soap’s Super Soap Week this year. Speaking to the press, Jane hinted that a love triangle could be in store for one particular set of characters.

Traditionally known as ‘Super Soap Week,’ this week in October is when Emmerdale and Corrie typically pull out all of the stops to shock and awe. It also coincides with the soap’s anniversary. But what is in store for Emmerdale this year as they reach their 51st year?

Super Soap Week usually spells doom for the denizens of Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Jane Hudson teases details of Super Soap Week

Speaking to Inside Soap, Jane teased what viewers might expect from this year’s Super Soap Week. The showrunner’s comments came when she was pressed on the current status of Charity and Mack’s marriage.

Jane said: “I think with that story it’s safe to say the viewers know we do a Super Soap Week in October, and if there is ever a plot to explode around that time, it’s a love triangle that involves Charity. So, I would watch this space for another couple of months.”

Charity and Mack’s marriage is in tatters after his misbehaviour was exposed (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale boss teases Charity and Mack ‘love triangle’

Recent episodes of the soap saw Charity reckon with the fact that husband Mack had cheated on her with Chloe – secretively fathering a child after a one-night-stand.

Although Mack had tried to hide his feelings for Chloe and their son, named Reuben, his world came crashing down when Reuben fell ill. Learning that Reuben was sick, Mack rushed to his son’s side.

It was at the hospital that Charity overheard her husband talking to Chloe – and finally learned the truth. With Charity and Mack now split up, Mack has fled into the arms of Chloe.

With Mack and Chloe playing happy families, is a love triangle in store? (Credit: ITV)

Heartbroken at her husband’s betrayal, Charity herself took comfort in another – spending the night with Caleb Miligan. However, it’s clear that Charity and Mack still have feelings for each other.

Should either relationship continue – or even both – we could be headed for a love triangle. As Mack looks into building a home with Chloe and Reuben, he could find himself drawn back into a relationship with Charity?

