Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Caleb beds Charity after they’re both dealt new blows

Our Emmerdale spoilers tonight (Tuesday. June 13th) have revealed that Caleb Miligan beds Charity Dingle after they’re both dealt a series of new blows.

Elsewhere, Naomi makes a promise to her family as they continue to reckon with Victor’s return. And, as the rift between Mack and Charity grows, Chloe tries to hide her delight.

Meanwhile, Belle is frustrated by a sudden third wheel in her relationship with Tom. But who?

Read our Emmerdale spoilers tonight in full below.

After a rough day, Caleb and Charity unwind with a couple of bottles of wine (Credit: ITV)

Caleb beds Charity as the village turns against him

In the wake of the Dingle court and his rising unpopularity in the village, Chas gently evicts Caleb from the pub. Accepting his fate, Caleb begrudgingly packs his things.

Elsewhere, Moira continues to try and dissuade Cain from revenge, while Gabby is still struggling with her heartbreak. Her morale is boosted by a pep-talk from supportive Kim.

Later, she shocks Bernice and Laurel when she turns up for work at the Hide. Although Gabby is still clearly heartbroken, her friends and family rally around to show their support.

Outside, on Main Street, Leyla rejects Caleb when he tries to apologise. Meanwhile, Charity is horrified to see Mack and Chloe growing ever closer.

As the drink flows, Caleb and Charity grow closer (Credit: ITV)

Feeling lonely, Charity offers Caleb a drink. Accepting her offer, the pair bond over a bottle of wine.

Drunk and lonely, Charity and Caleb begin to open up to each other. Bonded by their misery, the pair find comfort and solace in each other’s bodies. Will they come to regret their decision?

Drunk and lonely, Charity and Caleb take comfort in each other (Credit: ITV)

Naomi makes a promise

With the family still reeling from Charles’s revelations about Victor – having revealed how he and Claudette suffered at the hands of his father – Naomi makes a promise. She assures her family that she’ll stay away from Victor. But can she keep her promise?

Rishi is thrilled to have a new housemate (Credit: ITV)

Rishi third-wheels Belle and Tom

When Tom moves into Holgate, Rishi is delighted. However, Belle is left frustrated by the third wheel in their relationship. What will she do next?

Belle is less than happy to have Rishi butting into her relationship time with Tom (Credit: ITV)

Chloe makes the most of Mack’s misery

After a day – and night – spent together, Mack seems keen to embrace his new life with Chloe and the baby. Chloe does her best to hide her delight at the growing rift with Charity. Are her dreams of a happy family about to come true?

