Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for March 21-25

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Marlon is left fighting for his life when he has a stroke.

As his family rally round, Charity realises she has to make amends, but will Chas agree?

Meanwhile, Jai wants Laurel back, but she soon sends him packing. Is there any hope?

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Marlon has a stroke

Rhona and Marlon finally manage to propose to each other and he heads home to find the ring.

But tragedy strikes when his vision becomes impaired and he falls to the ground having a stroke.

April worries when her dad has been missing for a while.

She heads home to look for him and she is the one who finds him on the floor.

With Marlon barely able to recognise her, distraught April calls an ambulance.

He is taken to hospital, but will he be okay?

2. Rhona waits for news

At the hospital Rhona is shaky and emotional.

However, she assures April they are family no matter what.

Marlon is taken in for surgery and Rhona bolts to hide her breakdown from him.

As she anxiously waits for him to come round, what does the future hold?

3. Charity makes amends

Charity is upset about Marlon and Vanessa reassures her he will recover.

She uses her own cancer battle as an example.

Meanwhile, Lydia and Sam urge both Chas and Charity to put their differences aside.

Desperate to keep her family around her, Charity begs Chas to come back to the pub, but will she?

4. Jai wants Laurel back

After news of Marlon’s condition spreads, Jai supports Laurel and ends up looking after the children.

Jai soon realises how desperately he misses his life with his family.

Arthur blames Laurel for the break-up believing she slept with someone else.

However, Jai sets him straight about the real reason for the split.

But just when Jai thinks he and Laurel have a chance of reconciliation she airs her frustrations with him.

Jai is devastated when he realises the depth of the pain he’s caused her as she sends him packing.

5. Kim humiliates Jai

An already bad day is made worse for Jai when Kim asks him to work a shift waiting tables at the Hide.

He is left humiliated, but will this push him over the edge?

6. Liam left gutted

Ethan breaks the news to Liam Manpreet won’t testify in court.

Liam is horrified and fears he’ll never get justice for Leanna.

7. Ethan and Marcus kiss

Ethan and Marcus have lunch and later end up kissing passionately. Is this the real deal?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

