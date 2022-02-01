Emmerdale spoilers: Dawn in fight for her life at her hen do

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Dawn Taylor is forced to fight for her life at her hen do as her stalking nightmare escalates.

Dawn is happily planning her big day in record time as she prepares to marry Billy Fletcher on Valentine’s Day.

But just as things all seem to be coming together cracks are beginning to show for Dawn. She’s making mistakes at work and it soon becomes clear she’s being followed.

Who is after Dawn? Is this Meena‘s revenge? Or is someone else behind it all?

Dawn is struggling (Credit: ITV)

Dawn makes a big mistake

Struggling at work, Dawn seems to be making a lot of mistakes.

Vanessa is unimpressed and disciplines her, therefore leaving Dawn questioning herself even more.

Dawn breaks down to Billy about everything that’s on her mind. Above all, Alex’s return has left Dawn terrified he’s going to take her to court to get access to Lucas.

Billy offers comfort and insists as long as they have each other everything will be okay.

But Dawn still doesn’t know she’s being watched.

She heads off to her wedding dress fitting, and is pleased with her gown.

Emmerdale spoilers show Dawn’s dress is ruined (Credit: ITV)

Is Meena back for Dawn?

Feeling a bit more positive Dawn departs for her hen do and tries to forget her troubles.

But as she leaves she has no idea the back door is being opened by a mystery intruder…

At the party things are going well. Mandy gate crashes and livens it up considerably. Meanwhile, Vanessa decides to clear the air with Dawn.

However when Dawn realises she’s forgotten her phone and wants to be contactable by Brenda who’s looking after Lucas, she heads home to retrieve it.

But when she walks into the house and sees her dress has been destroyed, Dawn can’t believe it.

Someone has broken in, slashed the gown to shreds and written the word ‘slag’ across it in red paint.

Dawn is distraught to see her dress ruined, but when she hears the door creak, she knows it’s possible the person responsible is still inside the house.

Dawn will fight for her life (Credit: ITV)

Dawn fights for her life

Arming herself with a baseball bat, Dawn heads to the back door.

She’s ready to fight for her life and take down whoever has done this.

Is Meena the one waiting in the back yard? Will Dawn take her out in one swoop of her bat?

Or could Billy be left a ‘widower’ before he’s even had chance to say I do?

Is it even Meena who’s behind this? Or could someone else be out to get her?

Will Dawn make it down the aisle? Or has Meena’s deadly revenge claimed one more victim at last?

