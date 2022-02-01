Meena Alex Emmerdale
Emmerdale spoilers tonight: Lucas’s father Alex returns to expose Meena?

Dawn gets a shock

Emmerdale spoilers for tonight reveal Lucas’s father, Alex, returns to the village.

Meanwhile Vanessa threatens to tell Marlon about Pierce’s letter and Kim takes a look at the auction catalogue.

All this and more in tonight’s Emmerdale.

Emmerdale spoilers: Vanessa threatens to tell Marlon the truth

Rhona in Emmerdale is shocked by Pierce's news
Rhona was shocked by Pierce’s news (Credit: ITV)

This week, Rhona was shocked to receive a letter from her rapist and ex-husband, Pierce Harris, who is in prison.

He told her he was dying and wanted help finding his son.

Vanessa is terrified Pierce is trying to lure her in – but despite Vanessa’s strength of feeling not to help Pierce, Rhona makes the decision to help.

Rhona tells Vanessa she checked with the prison liaison officer and they confirmed Pierce is dying.

She searches for Marcus online with no clue where to start until Ryan offers to help.

Rhona is keeping Marlon in the dark over it so Vanessa specifically threatens her not to pursue with finding Pierce’s son or she’ll tell Marlon.

Alex returns to the village

Dawn is thrilled when Kim offers Home Farm for the wedding (Credit: ITV)

Harriet is moved that Dawn wants her to be her maid of honour, but they still need a venue.

Soon Dawn is thrilled when Kim offers Home Farm. But Dawn’s excitement is halted when her ex Alex returns to the village.

He pleads with her to let him explain his previous actions, but what else does he want?

Will he tell her about Meena’s involvement?

Kim looks through the auction catalogue

Kim picks up an auction catalogue and starts flicking through it (Credit: ITV)

Kim picks up an auction catalogue and starts flicking through it.

Liv gets her job back.

Liv is made up when Laurel gives her back her old job (Credit: ITV)

Liv is made up when Laurel gives her back her old job at The Hide.

