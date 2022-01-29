Emmerdale fans all have the same thought about Meena Jutla’s next victim after David Metcalfe and Victoria Sugden made their surprise return.

The serial killer was obsessed with the couple after David left her for Victoria.

And now fans think she’s about to get her revenge.

David and Victoria returned to Emmerdale village last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Emmerdale with Meena, David and Victoria?

After an off-camera incident with Matthew Wolfenden and Isobel Hodgins, David and Victoria were hastily written out.

It was explained they had gone on an extended trip to Portugal.

David’s son Theo was even blamed, with it being revealed he had an ear infection that meant they couldn’t return.

But their absence meant that Meena moved on.

But now with them returning in last night’s episode (January 28), fans think she will get her revenge.

Emmerdale: Who will Meena Jutla kill next?

Earlier this week Meena made her dramatic return – and revealed she was heading for the village.

She was originally set to leave the country but after seeing Dawn’s wedding date announcement, she changed her mind.

“I can’t believe they’re getting married on Valentine’s Day,” she said.

“How trashy is that? Change of plan. I’ve just found out a friend’s getting married.

“It’s annoying but I can’t miss the big day. I’ve got a big surprise planned.”

It was clear she is planning on taking revenge on Billy and Dawn – but with David and Victoria back, will she change her plans?

Fans certainly seem to think so.

Meena is heading back to Emmerdale and she’s got revenge on her mind (Credit: ITV)

What do viewers think?

One said: “Glad to see David back but when Meena finds out there’ll probably be trouble”.

A second said: “Will evil Meena murder David when she returns?”

A third said: “David will be Meena’s next victim seeing as he dumped her and she loved him. Billy was just something to do.”

Who do you think Meena will kill next?

