Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for February 7-11

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Cain’s temper has devastating consequences when Kyle goes missing.

Also, Dawn is being stalked ahead of her wedding, but will she fight back?

And Ellis reveals his big decision.

All this and more in next week’s Emmerdale spoilers.

1. Moira plays peacemaker

Amy threatens to fight for custody of Kyle over Cain‘s erratic behaviour after he reacts badly to the news she’s moving in with Kerry and Al.

Moira tries to calm her down to stop the whole thing being blow out of proportion.

Moira insists she will talk to Cain and get him to give up on his feud with Al.

However, with Al constantly stirring trouble, she knows she has a big task ahead.

She’s right, because Cain refuses to get on board with Kyle staying in the same house as Al when Kerry and Amy move in with him.

Will it end in tears?

2. Kyle goes missing

When Amy and Cain reach an arrangement, Al is disappointed.

He comes up with another plot to wind Cain up and get the upper hand once again.

Al gives Kyle his old phone, but tells him it’s a secret. Kyle pockets it.

Cain is fuming when he catches Kyle asking Vinny to buy him a top-up card.

But that’s nothing compared to the fury Cain unleashes when he discovers who Kyle got the phone from.

His temper reaches new heights and terrified Kyle goes missing.

Will he be found safe and well?

3. Who’s stalking Dawn?

Dawn is making mistakes at work and is on edge. She’s also being followed.

She confesses her concerns to Billy who tries to reassure her.

Dawn later ducks out of her hen do to go home, but is shocked someone has broken in.

Dawn’s dress has been slashed and defiled with an abusive word painted in red across it.

She suddenly hears a door creak and spots the back door is ajar.

Dawn is armed with a bat and prepared to fight for her life, but who will she find outside?

4. Ellis breaks Belle’s heart

Ellis has been offered a job abroad.

He tells Al he’s taking it, but dreads breaking the news to Belle.

Al puts his foot in it and lets the news slip to Belle before Ellis can tell her.

Belle is furious to learn Ellis is dumping her. Will she wish him well when he leaves?

5. Rishi dies?

After Kim tries to sell their home, Jai and Laurel decide to buy it.

He tries to manipulate his family into selling Holdgate to secure the funds, but Priya and Rishi aren’t happy about it.

As Priya rounds on her brother, Rishi suddenly collapses.

Will he be okay or is he going to die?

6. Laurel finds out the truth

Laurel wants to get a mortgage and it leads her to discover a loan has been taken out in her name.

She insists she’s going to report the fraud to the police, forcing Jai to confess what he did.

Horrified Laurel tells him to fix his life – she loves him, but can’t forgive him.

Is there any way back for these two?

7. Mandy gives Amelia a makeover

Mandy gives Amelia a makeover for her school prom, but Amelia is less than happy with the results

She begs Samson to step in and fix it for her.

Samson isn’t keen to help after some negative words about his passion for beauty from Sam.

But Vinny buoys him up and soon he makes Amelia look a million dollars.

But how will Mandy react?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

