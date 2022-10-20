Emmerdale: Paige Sandhu responds to fans’ pleas for Meena return

Former Emmerdale star Paige Sandhu has addressed fans plea for Meena Jutla’s return.

Fans of the ITV soap have been calling for murderous Meena to make a comeback for the show’s 50th anniversary.

Meena was last seen back in April when she was finally jailed for her killing spree in the Yorkshire village.

But now Paige has addressed the pleas for Meena’s return and said whether she will be returning to the show.

Is Meena returning to Emmerdale?

Speaking to Digital Spy at the Inside Soap Awards last week, Paige addressed the speculation of a return.

She told the publication: “I have been asked about it a lot and it’s so lovely! I’m surprised that many people remember me, to be honest, because it’s been ages since I’ve been on.

She also said it meant a lot to her that Meena impacted people so much.

However Paige did rule out returning to the soap.

She continued: “No, it’s not a possibility and it won’t be a possibility. I’ve loved playing her and I’ve loved working at Emmerdale, but I feel like the story came to an end.

“I mean, we did do everything, didn’t we? We went for it! I feel like to come back would be over-egging the story.”

But Paige also revealed that she’s still in touch with her Emmerdale co-stars Rebecca Sarker and Fiona Wade.

Meena, of course, killed a total of three villagers – Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker – as well as previously murdering her ex-best friend, Nadine Butler and her own dad.

She also tried to kill her sister, Manpreet Sharma, love rivals Victoria Sugden and Dawn Taylor and manipulated, well, pretty much everyone she came into contact with.

When Meena was finally jailed and sentenced to 75 years in prison, fans thought Emmerdale bosses hadn’t killed her off for a reason. And that reason was to bring her back for the big 50th celebrations.

Fans want Meena back

Earlier this week, fans took to Twitter to complain about the lack of Meena in the show’s special week of episodes.

One fan wrote: “Ok where is Meena? I expect to see the cows push down her prison cell walls next week and to see her return for one last hurrah spree of murder.”

Another agreed, adding: “Anyone checked who is driving the minibus #Emmerdale #Emmerdale50 Where is Meena?”

“If Meena doesn’t make a miraculous come back, this show has lost an icon,” tweeted someone else.

And a fourth wrote: “No mention of Meena yet.”