Emmerdale kicked off its big 50th anniversary week last night (Sunday 16 October) in spectacular style but with no sign of killer Meena Julta.

Kim Tate‘s wedding to Will Taylor went ahead, but the day was never going to be joyful.

A storm began to make its presence felt in Emmerdale, leaving pregnant Amelia Spencer stranded – and in labour.

And Kim’s own life was left hanging in the balance as she pulled love rival Harriet Finch from a quad bike crash.

Amelia faces giving birth alone (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans are all asking the same thing about Meena

But there is also a storm brewing on social media as fans all made the same complaint about Meena – where is she?

Meena was sentenced to life in prison earlier this year after being found guilty for the murders of Ben Tucker, Leanna Cavanagh and Andrea Tate.

Emmerdale fans were mostly feeling disappointed that the popular character isn’t returning for the big anniversary.

They took to Twitter to share their Meena-based misery.

Emmerdale fans want a Meena return (Credit: ITV)

One fan wrote: “Ok where is Meena? I expect to see the cows push down her prison cell walls next week and to see her return for one last hurrah spree of murder.”

Another agreed, adding: “Anyone checked who is driving the minibus? #Emmerdale #Emmerdale50 Where is Meena?”

“If Meena doesn’t make a miraculous come back, this show has lost an icon,” tweeted someone else.

And a fourth wrote: “No mention of Meena yet.”

ok where is meena? i expect to see the cows push down her prison cell walls next week and to see her return for one last hurrah spree of murder #Emmerdale pic.twitter.com/1wTeocv18J — joe (@meenajutlas) October 16, 2022

If Meena doesn’t make a miraculous come back, this show has lost an icon #Emmerdale50 #Emmerdale — Nikki-Louise🪐 (@nikkiiilouuu) October 16, 2022

Meena Jutla news

In other Meena news, Entertainment Daily asked Emmerdale fans to vote for their favourite Emmerdale storyline.

The top 15 were voted for by the public – and Meena Jutla‘s killing spree came in at number one.

And Emmerdale fans also credit Meena for the show’s win at the National Television Awards last week.

The ITV soap nabbed the Best Serial Drama gong over rivals EastEnders and Coronation Street.

Viewers have been quick to share their thoughts on why the soap won this year.

Meena is currently in prison for her crimes (Credit: ITV)

One fan commented: “Emmerdale won! Paige Sandhu’s impact!”

Another wrote: “Emmerdale can thank Paige Sandhu for winning that.”

A third viewer suggested that Paige’s role as Meena was the reason behind the win, sharing a video of Meena and tweeting: “I wonder how that happened?” in response to Emmerdale’s NTA tweet.

Another tweet praised Paige, commenting: “Carried Emmerdale on her little back, she did.”

Both Paige Sandhu and Mark Charnock were nominated for the award for Serial Drama Performance, with Mark being the ultimate winner for his touching performance in Marlon’s stroke storyline.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Should Meena have played a part in Emmerdale’s 50th anniversary? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!