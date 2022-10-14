Emmerdale fans all saying the same thing about Paige Sandhu as the soap wins at the NTAs

Last night (Thursday October 13, 2022), saw Emmerdale win big at the NTAs, with the soap bringing home the award for Best Serial Drama.

With Emmerdale winning the title, fans have praised the soap for the big achievement, especially as show celebrates its 50th anniversary.

However, viewers have been quick to share their thoughts on why the soap won this year.

Mark Charnock also won an award (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale win at the NTAs

Emmerdale was up for a couple of awards last night at the National Television Awards.

Both Paige Sandhu and Mark Charnock were nominated for the award for Serial Drama Performance, with Mark being the ultimate winner for his touching performance in Marlon’s stroke storyline.

Later on, Emmerdale battled it out for the biggest win of the night – the award for best soap.

Up against fellow ITV soap, Coronation Street, as well as EastEnders and Neighbours, Emmerdale really wanted the win.

Luckily for them, they managed to bag the award with lots of the cast and crew heading up on the stage to celebrate.

However, now fans are speculating as to why Emmerdale won the award this year.

They’re putting it down to one cast member in particular.

Meena was an entertaining but sinister killer! (Credit: ITV)

Fans think Paige Sandhu helped the soap win at the NTAs

Although Paige Sandhu didn’t take home the award for Serial Drama Performance, fans have ultimately put it down to her as to why the soap won the big award.

One fan commented: “Emmerdale won! Paige Sandhu’s impact!”

Another wrote: “Emmerdale can thank Paige Sandhu for winning that.”

Emmerdale can thank Paige Sandhu for winning that #NTAS — ۟ (@kamsveto) October 13, 2022

A third viewer suggested that Paige’s role as Meena was the reason behind the win, sharing a video of Meena and tweeting: “I wonder how that happened?” in response to Emmerdale’s NTA tweet.

Another tweet praised Paige, commenting: “Carried Emmerdale on her little back, she did.”

Everyone loved Meena (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s next for Paige Sandhu?

Whilst Paige has left her role in Emmerdale, exciting things sound to be on the horizon for the actress.

In an interview with the Mirror, Paige said: “It is nerve racking leaving the show, security is such a valuable thing but to fulfil myself I want to continue to play different characters, to be more and more challenged.”

“If I’d played Meena for the rest of my life it would have been comfortable. But I would yearn to do other things as well. I have been offered reality shows but I can’t say which – and I’m not doing it.”

Well, whatever Paige goes on to do next, we’re sure she’ll be nominated for more awards!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

