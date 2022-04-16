Emmerdale: Meena is in prison, but it’s not the end – her last episode confirmed

Emmerdale isn’t finished with Meena Jutla just yet – her final episode will air next week.

The serial killer is played by actress Paige Sandhu and while it’s well-known that she is leaving the soap, until now it hasn’t been confirmed how.

Meena still has to be sentenced in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Or indeed when.

But now Entertainment Daily! can reveal that Meena’s final episode will air on Monday night.

And more than that there will be an explosive twist as she is sentenced.

Viewers watched last week as Meena was found guilty of three murders.

There was justice for Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

After the jury read their verdict, Meena exploded in a fury – hitting out at them all.

Emmerdale: When does Meena Jutla’s final episode air?

And in the confusion she got stabbed but used it to her advantage and took the entire court hostage.

Then she admitted to two further murders – Nadine and her own dad.

It all came to nothing in the end and Meena was dragged away back to prison screaming and shouting.

In last night’s episode (Friday April 15) Meena was seen adjusting to life behind bars – but it wasn’t going her way.

And now on Monday she will make her final appearance in the soap as she is sentenced for her crimes.

In new spoilers revealed the villagers struggle to come to terms with what’s happened.

Meena’s end is fitting for her crimes says Emmerdale boss (Credit: ITV)

But despite deliberately staying away from court Liam can’t distract himself. Soon Jacob cooks up a plan and while Meena is in court the villagers gather to plant a memorial tree.

There’s a sense of catharsis as the villagers try to set aside their trauma and move forward.

Meanwhile, Meena’s perturbed when the sentencing begins without any familiar faces in the gallery.

When she finally notices Manpreet in the gallery, a smug Meena’s giddy to have reeled her sister back in.

She is sentenced and soon her smile is wiped off her face.

But will she return one day? The door seems to have been left open…

