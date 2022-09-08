Emmerdale Meena
Soaps

Emmerdale fans have all started asking the same question about Meena Jutla

We just want Meena back!

By Tamzin Meyer

With the show’s 50th anniversary approaching, Emmerdale fans are all asking the same question about their favourite soap villain Meena.

Is she going to return for the special occasion?

Meena is serving a 75 year sentence in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)
Meena is serving a 75 year sentence in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Meena Jutla is serving a life setence

When viewers last saw Meena, she was serving a life sentence in prison.

She could be seen screaming at a broken television, as she tried to watch herself on the news.

During Meena’s time in the Dales, she’d been responsible for the murder of three villagers, making her kill tally a grand total of five.

Meena’s first kill was that of her friend Nadine Butler, staging her death as a suicide.

She then went on to kill Leanna, Andrea and Ben, with Victoria making a lucky escape.

After holding Vinny and Manpreet hostage, ruining Billy and Dawn’s wedding and shooting Leyla, Meena headed to court.

Things didn’t go smoothly though, as she even threatened to kill her sister in court.

It was then revealed that she killed her and Manpreet’s dad.

For all her crimes, she was eventually sentenced to a life sentence.

However, could she be about to make a comeback for the 50th anniversary?

Emmerdale Meena with gun
Meena killed five people (Credit: ITV)

Is Meena coming back?

Fans have been asking Entertainment Daily whether Meena is coming back.

Well then, is a Meena return on the cards?

At The British Soap Awards, when asked by Entertainment Daily about a potential Meena return, Paige Sandhu said: “If she did come back, she’d want revenge on not just one person, but the whole village, which would be really cool.”

However, it seems that Meena’s not set to return anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Emmerdale producer, Jane Hudson stated: “Once you’ve done a story as big as Meena’s story, you have to know when to bring it to a close.

“I think we played it to its fullest and it was absolutely brilliant, and Paige was absolutely brilliant – and Meena is now behind bars.”

If this isn’t enough to put down rumours of a Meena return, then perhaps Paige’s recent career updates may mark the definite end for Meena.

Paige told The Mirror: “…I’m starting filming something, so that will be cool and there are other things that are potentials, they’re all goodies funny enough.”

It looks like Paige has truly moved on from her soap villain days, but never say never!

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet the full line-up

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Would you like Meena to return? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Amanda Owen smiling at event
Amanda Owen given ‘strict instructions’ by children after incident on farm
Susanna Reid and Dr Hilary on GMB today
GMB host Susanna Reid in rare clash today with Dr Hilary as fans slam his criticism of British public
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice both smile
Rose Ayling-Ellis gushes over Giovanni Pernice as he leaves fans ‘in tears’ with news
Phillip Schofield and Fern Britton on ITV This Morning
Phillip Schofield addresses This Morning future as he makes touching comment about former co-star Fern
Coronation Street sad death
Coronation Street fans in bits over heartbreaking death as it hits ‘too close to home’
Gardeners' World star Monty Don smiling in a suit
Monty Don shares big news with fans who’ve been missing him on Gardeners’ World