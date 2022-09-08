Emmerdale fans have all started asking the same question about Meena Jutla

With the show’s 50th anniversary approaching, Emmerdale fans are all asking the same question about their favourite soap villain Meena.

Is she going to return for the special occasion?

Meena is serving a 75 year sentence in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Meena Jutla is serving a life setence

When viewers last saw Meena, she was serving a life sentence in prison.

She could be seen screaming at a broken television, as she tried to watch herself on the news.

During Meena’s time in the Dales, she’d been responsible for the murder of three villagers, making her kill tally a grand total of five.

Meena’s first kill was that of her friend Nadine Butler, staging her death as a suicide.

She then went on to kill Leanna, Andrea and Ben, with Victoria making a lucky escape.

After holding Vinny and Manpreet hostage, ruining Billy and Dawn’s wedding and shooting Leyla, Meena headed to court.

Things didn’t go smoothly though, as she even threatened to kill her sister in court.

It was then revealed that she killed her and Manpreet’s dad.

For all her crimes, she was eventually sentenced to a life sentence.

However, could she be about to make a comeback for the 50th anniversary?

Meena killed five people (Credit: ITV)

Is Meena coming back?

Fans have been asking Entertainment Daily whether Meena is coming back.

Well then, is a Meena return on the cards?

At The British Soap Awards, when asked by Entertainment Daily about a potential Meena return, Paige Sandhu said: “If she did come back, she’d want revenge on not just one person, but the whole village, which would be really cool.”

However, it seems that Meena’s not set to return anytime soon.

In a recent interview with Metro.co.uk, Emmerdale producer, Jane Hudson stated: “Once you’ve done a story as big as Meena’s story, you have to know when to bring it to a close.

“I think we played it to its fullest and it was absolutely brilliant, and Paige was absolutely brilliant – and Meena is now behind bars.”

If this isn’t enough to put down rumours of a Meena return, then perhaps Paige’s recent career updates may mark the definite end for Meena.

Paige told The Mirror: “…I’m starting filming something, so that will be cool and there are other things that are potentials, they’re all goodies funny enough.”

It looks like Paige has truly moved on from her soap villain days, but never say never!

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

