Puzzled Emmerdale fans all asking the same question about Billy and Dawn’s wedding

Emmerdale fans were left puzzled as hardly anyone showed up to Billy and Dawn‘s wedding in last night’s episode (Monday, February 14).

Billy and Dawn decided to get married on Valentine’s Day. However the couple kept their wedding ceremony extremely small having just a few guests.

In attendance was Dawn’s dad Will, Dawn’s son Lucas, Harriet Finch, Billy’s former stepdad Marlon and Billy and Dawn’s wedding planners Leyla and Priya.

Dawn and Billy got married (Credit: ITV)

Also at the ceremony was vicar Charles and a photographer.

However fans were left puzzled as to why more people weren’t at the ceremony.

Perhaps the couple just wanted a small ceremony and a bigger wedding reception.

Emmerdale: What’s next for Billy and Dawn?

After the wedding, Billy went off and Dawn was shocked when a limo turned up to take her to her wedding reception.

But she was horrified to realise that Meena was the one driving the limo.

This week, at a remote viaduct, Meena smiles as she taunts Billy and Dawn with her gun.

Meena takes Billy and Dawn to a remote viaduct (Credit: ITV)

Billy is horrified when Meena tells him about the little game they’re about to play where he gets to either save himself or Dawn.

She threatens to kill them both if Billy doesn’t decide.

Billy tells Dawn he would always take a bullet for her and Meena points the gun and fires… someone is shot.

Meena shoots someone, but who? (Credit: ITV)

As it dawns on the villagers that Meena is back, more than one life hangs in the balance as the dramatic week continues.

Will someone die?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

