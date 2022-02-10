Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale? Is Olivia Bromley in a band?

Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley plays single mum Dawn Taylor in the Yorkshire soap.

She’s been in the show since 2018.

Olivia plays Dawn in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Olivia was first seen on screen as Dawn in a storyline involving Ross Barton in the spring of 2018. She was an ex drug addict and prostitute who’d lost custody of her little boy, Lucas.

But Dawn proved such a hit with fans that Olivia was snapped up by the soap’s bosses to be a permanent member of the cast.

Who are Dawn’s family?

Dawn moved to the village and it was revealed she had once been close to village vicar Harriet Finch. Harriet had been in a relationship with Dawn’s dad, Will Taylor – who followed her to the village – and had been like a mum to young Dawn.

Dawn first arrived as part of Ross Barton’s storyline (Credit: ITV)

Since then Dawn and Harriet have got themselves into trouble with corrupt cop DI Malone, who Dawn ended up shooting and killing!

Dad Will covered up the crime for his daughter.

She’s also been involved in a love triangle with Jamie Tate and Gabby Thomas.

Meena thinks Dawn stole her man (Credit: ITV)

Will Meena kill Dawn?

But Dawn’s latest brush with danger could prove her deadliest yet. She is marrying Billy Fletcher, but when they got together he was in a relationship with serial killer Meena Jutla.

As Dawn and Billy approach their wedding day, someone is watching Dawn. They break into her house and destroy her wedding dress and Dawn is prepared to fight for her life.

However, it seems the ceremony goes without a hitch and the loved-up couple say I do.

But it’s not long before Meena kidnaps them both and gives Billy a horrifying ultimatum: choose which one of them will die next.

A world away from Dawn! (Credit: Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock)

What does Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley look like off screen?

Thankfully, off-screen, Olivia’s life is much calmer than her alter ego’s.

She is a world away from Dawn – as seen in her glam red carpet look for the NTAs last year.

Gone was Dawn’s trademark scruffy bun, beige jumper and black jeans and jacket, and it was replaced by a Grecian goddess look.

Olivia stunned in all-white with slicked back hair, gold jewels and a purple handbag.

Her Instagram page is full of other snaps of her looking nothing like Dawn.

How old is Olivia Bromley? Where was she born?

Olivia keeps her private life very private.

Her age and relationship status are unknown – but she has revealed that her celeb crush is Bradley Cooper!

However, her social media includes lots of updates of her enjoying time with her friends and beautiful views of the Yorkshire Dales.

Olivia is great friends with her cast mates, especially Natalie Ann Jamieson, who plays Amy Wyatt.

What else has Olivia Bromley been in?

Olivia trained at Oxford School of Drama and spent the early part of her career on the stage.

Dawn is her first role on television, though she has also appeared in a film called Here Be Dragons.

Is Olivia Bromley in a band?

During lockdown, Olivia lived with her parents and sister in Manchester. And she wowed fans by sharing videos of her showcasing her musical talents.

Emmerdale star Olivia Bromley wows during the Woolpack sessions (Credit: YouTube)

She took part in the Woolpack Sessions, where Emmerdale cast members sang and played instruments and fans were delighted.

Olivia plays the violin and the piano and she’s in a band called Damsen.

According to their Facebook page Damsen are a “London five piece [who] create a spacious world where hazy vocals soar across downtempo rhythms and sleek guitar riffs.”



Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

