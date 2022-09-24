Emmerdale star Danny Miller has reassured fans after they spotted a detail in a cast photo.

The ITV soap recently released a full cast shot of the Dales’ characters to celebrate its upcoming 50th anniversary.

I am in it. I promise 🙄🙄😂 https://t.co/O7MX1TPZyq — Danny Miller (@DannyBMiller) September 22, 2022

Danny Miller in Emmerdale cast photo

But eagle-eyed fans may have spotted that Danny was not with them.

The actor is returning to the soap for the big month as his character Aaron Dingle.

After seeing the cast photo, many expressed concerns for Danny. One wrote: “Where are you Danny????

“I’ve zoomed in & out left and right lol… can’t find you in this pic.”

Another said: “Can’t find you Danny!”

A third added: “Can’t see you @DannyBMiller.”

Danny shared the picture on Twitter and wrote: “I am in it. I promise.”

It was also announced the soap will air on Sunday October 16 to celebrate half a century to the day since it first hit our screens.

It’s set to broadcast an hour-long episode for the special day leading into an explosive week of drama.

When is Emmerdale 50th anniversary?

As Emmerdale gears up for its big day, bosses are keeping full details under wraps.

But showrunner Jane Hudson teased the 50th back in January on a call to Entertainment Daily! and other press.

She revealed a host of spoilers including a shock birth for the 50th and possible a wedding.

“Our focus at the moment is to really build those stories so when we get to our Golden Month of Celebration, we’ve got secrets that the viewers are desperate to be revealed,” she said.

“There’s probably going to be a birth in there perhaps.

“Babies in soaps are either born on programme celebrations or Christmas so there’s going to be one of those happening.”

And she revealed that a huge stunt would happen too.

Aaron is set to return to Emmerdale in the coming weeks (Credit: ITV)

The villagers will face a life-changing storm

She said: “And we’ll do something epic – there will be an epic stunt because we’re well-known for that.”

It was later revealed that the stunt will take place in the form of a huge storm which will batter the village.

Speaking at the launch for Emmerdale’s 50th, Jane said: “Some of our best-loved villagers will be in peril and it’s safe to say that literally the village won’t be the same after this.

“It’ll never be the same again.”

Emmerdale has also confirmed that some legendary characters will return to the village for the big day.

As well as Aaron Dingle, played by Danny Miller, Diane Sugden, played by Elizabeth Estensen, and Tracy Metcalfe, played by Amy Walsh will all be back.

And we know that Faith Dingle will exit as her cancer storyline comes to an end.

Read more: Complete Emmerdale cast list 2022 – meet them all here!

Hudson said at a special press event about the anniversary: “As we start our brilliant month, we’ll be focusing on our Faith storyline, which is a huge storyline for us at the moment and then we will work our way into our storm.”

She added: “It is such an emotional, heartbreaking story and is going to be huge across our 50th.”

There are lots of rumours doing the rounds, such as a potential return for serial killer Meena Jutla, death for Vinny and Liv and Amelia giving birth.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour-long episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!