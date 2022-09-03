Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Fans work out twist in Faith Dingle ‘death’

Emmerdale fans have worked out a shock twist involving Faith Dingle’s death next month.

The barmaid is suffering from terminal cancer and doesn’t have long left.

Emmerdale fans are convinced there will be a twist in Faith’s death (Credit: ITV)

Soap bosses have confirmed she is set to die during the big 50th anniversary month in October.

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson has revealed that Faith’s cancer storyline will reach a “heartbreaking” end during the show’s 50th anniversary in October.

Jane shared: “As we start our brilliant month, we’ll be focusing on our Faith storyline, which is a huge storyline for us at the moment.

“And then we will work our way into our storm.”

Faith’s death will be at the focus of the special episodes, Jane revealed: “It is such an emotional, heartbreaking story and is going to be huge across our 50th.

“Everybody involved in that story is pulling out some of the most spectacular performances I’ve seen in a soap in a long time.”

Emmerdale: How will Faith Dingle die?

The 50th is also set to feature a huge dramatic wind storm that will devastate the village.

And fans are now convinced that this will cause Faith’s death – rather than the cancer.

One said. “I think Amelia will give birth to Chucky Dingle as Faith dies on the 50th anniversary.

Faith will die next month in Emmerdale – but fans don’t think the cancer will kill her (Credit: ITV)

“During some massive wreckage stunt at the Woolpack.

“And that’s like parallels of life and death and the chance for the show to tell a character led story for once! #emmerdale”

A second said: “I don’t think Faith will die in bed surrounded by her family.

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

“It has to be more dramatic for her. She will get confused and wander off into the storm and be killed just as Cain arrives to say goodbye.”

However a third said: “No way cancer will get Faith. She will die saving someone probably Cain.”

