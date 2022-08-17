Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Tracy Metcalfe to return married and pregnant?

Emmerdale bosses have teased more secrets about the show’s 50th anniversary, including the return of Tracy Metcalfe.

Earlier this month it was announced that Tracy would be coming back to the village along with Aaron Dingle and Diane Sugden on a temporary basis for the show’s return.

However now Emmerdale bosses have teased more information about Tracy‘s return.

Tracy will be returning to Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale 50th anniversary: Tracy’s return

After the birth of her daughter Frankie, Tracy struggled with post-natal depression.

She began receiving help and treatment, but last year she was devastated when she learnt her boyfriend Nate had cheated on her.

Tracy ended her relationship with Nate and he moved out.

However soon Tracy was offered a job in Nottingham and she left.

Nate has kept in contact with Tracy and been to visit his daughter. He was hurt a few months ago when he learnt that Tracy had began seeing someone else.

However, Tracy will be making a return to the village in October.

Tracy moved to Nottingham (Credit: ITV)

Tracy returns with news

Speaking to press at a recent event, producer Kate Brooks said: “We also have the return of some very familiar faces to the Dales.

“Diane, Aaron and Tracy will all be making a re-appearance, albeit on a temporary basis, but they’ll be at the heart of some really big stories that will impact their lives.”

In an interview with Metro.co.uk Emmerdale executive producer Jane Hudson hinted what we can expect from returning characters.

She said: “Tracy is back with a bit of news of her own – and how’s Nate going to respond to that.”

Tracy is back with a bit of news of her own.

Although Jane didn’t speculate exactly what that news might be, this sort of tease usually means marriage or a baby!

Is she engaged to her new man?

Or is she pregnant with her second child?

Could she have had the baby already?!

Or maybe it’s both – married and with another baby.

As it’s the 50th anniversary, it’s sure to be something huge…

