Emmerdale: Has Tracy Metcalfe left for good? When will she be back?

Emmerdale character Tracy left the village tonight (Friday, January 14) but has she left for good and will she be returning soon?

Why did Tracy leave Emmerdale?

Tracy decided to leave Emmerdale as she had been offered a new job in Nottingham.

Tracy has been struggling with post natal depression since the birth of her and Nate’s daughter Frankie.

However Tracy managed to get help and even gave a speech at a post natal depression seminar.

The organisation running the seminar were so impressed with her they offered her a job in Nottingham.

Tracy was offered a job in Nottingham (Credit: ITV)

When her ex-fiancée Nate found out he tried to convince her not to go.

However when he realised he’d crushed her dreams, he spoke to his dad Cain and realised he should encourage her to go.

Nate encouraged her to accept the new job, but Tracy’s sister Vanessa wasn’t impressed to find out her sister is leaving.

Vanessa wanted Tracy to stay (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Which soap stars are expecting babies in 2022?

In tonight’s episode, Tracy said goodbye to Eric, Faith and Nate. As she left, Vanessa apologised for not supporting her and promised to come visit.

Tracy then left the village with her daughter Frankie, but is she gone for good?

Has Tracy left Emmerdale for good?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy (@amyvwalsh)

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers: Charity and Vanessa reunited?

Tracy has gone to live and work in Nottingham, but in real life, actress Amy Walsh has gone on maternity leave.

Amy recently welcomed her first child with her boyfriend Toby-Alexander Smith, who plays Gray Atkins in EastEnders.

When will Tracy be back?

It has not been revealed when Tracy will be back or when Amy Walsh will be returning to filming.

Want more spoilers from Emmerdale? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Emmerdale spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

Will you be watching tonight’s episode of Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!