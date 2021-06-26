Emmerdale star Amy Walsh left fans heartbroken with her portrayal of Tracy Metcalfe‘s postnatal depression.

Regular Emmerdale viewers will know the new mum has been struggling to cope with a young baby.

However, until last night (June 25), the extent of her troubles were not revealed.

Tracy Metcalfe – played by Amy Walsh – hit breaking point in Emmerdale last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened to Tracy in Emmerdale?

Earlier this week Tracy accidentally scratched Frankie on the cheek – but lied about it to midwife Wendy.

She said Frankie did it herself and Wendy reminded her to regularly trim her nails to avoid it happening again.

Last night she tried to do just that, but Frankie wouldn’t stop wriggling or crying.

And, in upsetting scenes, it all became too much for Tracy – who hit herself in the head over it.

As Frankie squirmed, not wanting her nails to be clipped, Tracy broke down sobbing.

She said: “Now don’t cry, you were so brave with your injections.

“That big scary needle, and you were brilliant and just let Wendy do it. Now it’s just me, let me do it again. Please don’t cry, don’t cry at me.

“When Daddy trims your nails you love it. Why are you crying at me?

Baby Frankie’s cries left mum Tracy struggling to cope (Credit: ITV)

“You’re scared of me, aren’t you? You think I’m going to hurt you again like that scratch.”

Now sobbing, Tracy said: “Oh no, please stop crying, stop doing this. Please. I know, okay, you don’t need to scream at me.

“What, do you want me to say it out loud, is that it? I can’t do this – I can’t keep you safe – I can’t cope. I can’t cope.”

Tracy Metcalfe is hiding her postnatal depression from Nate (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale: Amy Walsh portrayal leaves viewers in tears

Completely broken down, Tracy sobbed and hit herself in the head.

But when Nate returned home Tracy pretended everything was okay – and viewers were in tears for her.

One said: “A heartbreaking story that needs to be told! @amywalsh27 is doing an amazing job portraying the postnatal depression storyline. I just want to give Tracy a hug. #Emmerdale”

A second said: “Emotional, heartbreaking scenes with Tracy’s story. Full of praise & credit to @amywalsh27 for her incredible portrayal of Tracy.”

A third said: “Seeing Tracy battle her PND in @emmerdale nearly had me in tears – outstanding performance so far.”

