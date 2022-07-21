Emmerdale star Daisy Campbell looks completely different in stunning holiday pics

Daisy Campbell, who plays Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale, looks totally different in stunning pictures posted to her Instagram page.

The actress’ alter ego is having a really tough time at the moment.

And it’s about to get even harder as she faces her biggest challenge yet.

So it’s good that Daisy took some time out for a recent sunshine break to recharge her batteries before the big scenes.

Read more: Emmerdale spoilers – first look at all-new pics for next week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Arwen Campbell (@daisycampbellofficial)

Daisy Campbell in stunning snaps

Looking stunning in a white bikini and mesh cover-up, the 18-year-old was enjoying the sunshine in Ibiza.

She captioned the snaps: “Miss it.”

Her holiday was actually a few weeks ago.

Friends and fans were in awe of her in the snaps.

Rosie Bentham, who plays Gabby Thomas and was actually with Daisy on the trip, wrote: “Here she is,” to which Daisy replied: “Queen.”

Katie Hill, who plays Sarah Sugden wrote: “Pretty, pretty, pretty.”

Other fans commented: “You are beyond believable at this point,” one wrote.

“Gorgeous, Daisy,” said a second.

“OMG Flatlined,” added a third.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Arwen Campbell (@daisycampbellofficial)

Daisy also posted another series of recent snaps wearing an off-the-shoulder white dress and boots.

She captioned it: “White Ferrari.”

Fans were in overdrive once again.

“Wow you always look gorgeous in white, jaw is currently on the floor,” said one.

Others commented: “Gorgeous girl”, “Stunning”, and “Beautiful”.

“You are absolutely stunning,” wrote one more.

Daisy Campbell plays Amelia on Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Daisy on Emmerdale

Amelia is going through it at the moment.

Smitten with imprisoned Noah Dingle, she is secretly visiting him pretending to be Gabby Thomas.

He was so awful to her previously, she started getting paranoid about her body image.

After becoming obsessed with using filters, she bought a weight syrup online, which is very dangerous.

She has been having dizzy spells and blurred vision.

And tonight (Thursday July 21) she will collapse while holding baby Thomas in her arms.

As he is rushed to hospital, she is forced to confess what’s been going on. She agrees to be checked out, but they get to the bottom of what’s really wrong with her?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!