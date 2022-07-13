Emmerdale spoilers: Amelia dies as her weight battle worsens?

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Amelia’s life is in danger due to the weight syrup she’s been taking.

And not only that, her dangerous habit puts baby Thomas seriously at risk too.

Can anyone help her on the ITV soap?

Read more: Isabel Hodgins supported on Instagram as she reveals sad loss

Amelia doesn’t like Dan’s questions in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Amelia collapses

The week starts with Amelia feeling uncomfortable when Dan gets wind she’s been seeing someone. He quizzes her on her love life leaving her squirming and stroppy!

But the next day she visits Noah in prison and is pleased they are obviously growing closer. However, Amelia’s vision starts to blur and it’s clear she’s not okay.

When Amelia agrees to babysit for Gabby again, her dizziness and nausea are getting worse and she really shouldn’t be in charge of a baby.

Struggling, she becomes disorientated before fainting with little Thomas in her arms.

She drops the baby.

Will they both be okay?

Harriet arrives and Amelia panics when she comes round and says Thomas fell from his high chair.

Harriet rushes the tot to hospital and Amelia feels sick with guilt.

Amelia can’t believe she put Thomas’s life at risk (Credit: ITV)

The truth comes out in Emmerdale spoilers

Lucas, who witnessed the whole thing, tells the truth that Amelia passed out while holding Thomas and Kim goes nuts.

As the questions reign down on Amelia about what really happened, she cracks. She confesses to Dan she’s been taking a weight syrup she bought off the internet.

She agrees to his pleas to get checked out at the hospital.

Dan is distraught.

Once Amelia has left he breaks down in tears.

It’s Lucas who tells all in Emmerdale spoilers (Credit: ITV)

Can anyone help Amelia?

But can he help her overcome her body image issues? Or will Amelia go down an even darker path?

Now the truth is out about the syrup, will she find other ways to change her appearance?

This has already left her dangerously close to death – will she end up actually dying next time?

Read more: Who’s leaving Emmerdale this year?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!