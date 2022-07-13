Amelia Noah Emmerdale
Soaps

Emmerdale fans baffled by prison blunder as Amelia goes to visit Noah

Amelia went to see Noah in prison

By Charlotte Rodrigues

Emmerdale fans were left confused as Amelia used Gabby Thomas‘s drivers licence to get into the prison to visit Noah.

Earlier this week Noah sent Gabby a visiting order. But when she threw it away Amelia took it and went to visit Noah.

However fans were baffled as Amelia used Gabby’s photo ID to get into the prison.

Emmerdale Noah looks nervous as he awaits his verdict in court
Noah was sentenced to three months in prison after stalking Chloe Harris (Credit: ITV)

Read more: How old is Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale? Who is her father?

Emmerdale: Noah and Amelia

A few months ago Amelia started to develop a crush on Noah Dingle.

However he was determined to try and win his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris back.

Noah used Amelia to try and make Chloe jealous at a party. But it all ended in tears when Noah began insulting Amelia.

Noah then began stalking Chloe and when he was caught, his mum Charity made the difficult decision to turn him into the police.

Noah was charged and sentenced to three months in prison.

However Noah’s stalking was the first sign of his creepy behaviour as last year he had been caught going through Gabby’s underwear.

Emmerdale Gabby is horrified to get a visiting order from Noah
Gabby had no interest in visiting Noah (Credit: ITV)

Fans baffled by prison blunder as Amelia goes to visit Noah

This week Noah sent Gabby a visiting order but she threw it away, wanting nothing to do with him.

Amelia decided she would secretly take the visiting order.

She phoned the prison pretending to be Gabby and found out she’d need to bring a form of identification with her.

Emmerdale Noah is surprised to see Amelia in the prison visiting room
Amelia went to see Noah but used Gabby’s ID (Credit: ITV)

Amelia took Gabby’s driver’s licence and went to the prison to visit Noah.

She was able to get in and sat down to have a talk with Noah.

Noah was shocked to see her, however he apologised for how he treated her before.

But fans were baffled that Amelia got away with using Gabby’s driver’s licence as they don’t look anything alike.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up


Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Susanna Reid pouting on GMB today
GMB host Susanna Reid issues heartfelt message to viewers as she announces break
Katie Price in sunglasses and Kieran and Michelle inset
Keiran Hayler’s fiancée details Katie Price ‘abuse’ as she declares ‘I don’t know what she’ll do’ next
Josie Gibson smiling by the sea in a bikini on This Morning today
This Morning viewers stunned as Josie Gibson strips down to a bikini
Carol Vorderman presenting Lorraine and Lorraine inset
‘Unbearable’ Carol Vorderman divides Lorraine viewers as they ‘switch off’
Martin Lewis smiling on red carpet at ITV Palooza
Martin Lewis congratulated by fans as he is awarded CBE by royalty
Christine McGuinness and Carol Vorderman on Lorraine today
Carol Vorderman admits she ‘could cry’ after personal Lorraine interview with Christine McGuinness