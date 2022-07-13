Emmerdale fans baffled by prison blunder as Amelia goes to visit Noah

Emmerdale fans were left confused as Amelia used Gabby Thomas‘s drivers licence to get into the prison to visit Noah.

Earlier this week Noah sent Gabby a visiting order. But when she threw it away Amelia took it and went to visit Noah.

However fans were baffled as Amelia used Gabby’s photo ID to get into the prison.

Noah was sentenced to three months in prison after stalking Chloe Harris (Credit: ITV)

Read more: How old is Amelia Spencer in Emmerdale? Who is her father?

Emmerdale: Noah and Amelia

A few months ago Amelia started to develop a crush on Noah Dingle.

However he was determined to try and win his ex-girlfriend Chloe Harris back.

Noah used Amelia to try and make Chloe jealous at a party. But it all ended in tears when Noah began insulting Amelia.

Noah then began stalking Chloe and when he was caught, his mum Charity made the difficult decision to turn him into the police.

Noah was charged and sentenced to three months in prison.

However Noah’s stalking was the first sign of his creepy behaviour as last year he had been caught going through Gabby’s underwear.

Gabby had no interest in visiting Noah (Credit: ITV)

Fans baffled by prison blunder as Amelia goes to visit Noah

This week Noah sent Gabby a visiting order but she threw it away, wanting nothing to do with him.

Amelia decided she would secretly take the visiting order.

She phoned the prison pretending to be Gabby and found out she’d need to bring a form of identification with her.

Amelia went to see Noah but used Gabby’s ID (Credit: ITV)

Amelia took Gabby’s driver’s licence and went to the prison to visit Noah.

She was able to get in and sat down to have a talk with Noah.

Noah was shocked to see her, however he apologised for how he treated her before.

But fans were baffled that Amelia got away with using Gabby’s driver’s licence as they don’t look anything alike.

So Amelia used photo ID with Gabby’s face on to go and visit Noah.. they look nothing alike!! 🤣 #emmerdale — Aidan (@a___w89) July 12, 2022

How is Amelia passing as Gabby in the driver's licence #Emmerdale @emmerdale — Tam LizAnn ODriscoll (@tamlizann) July 12, 2022

So Gaby’s drivers licence , with gabbys photo was I’d for what’s er name , ok #emmerdale — marilyn 🍷 (@marilyn00940063) July 12, 2022

Security must have poor eyesight to be fooled by Amelia…she looks 12 and yet they didn't question it #Emmerdale — Pam (@devereaux_pam) July 12, 2022

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up



Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on ITV, with an hour episode on Thursdays.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!