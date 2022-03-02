Emmerdale: Chris Bisson and Rebecca Sarker share ‘family’ connection

Emmerdale stars Chris Bisson and Rebecca Sarker – aka Jai and Manpreet Sharma – share an off-screen connection we’d all forgotten about.

They play stepmum and stepson in Emmerdale, but it’s not the first time they’ve been family on the telly.

In fact, they both starred in Coronation Street together – and played brother and sister!

Chris Bisson as Vikram and Rebecca Sarker as his sister Nita (Credit: ITV/Shutterstock)

When did Chris Bisson and Rebecca Sarker star in Coronation Street?

Chris played Vikram Desai in Corrie from 1999 until 2002.

Vikram arrived when his father, Ravi, bought the Corner Shop. He was a cousin of Dev Alahan.

Vikram was best friends with Steve McDonald, dated Leanne Battersby, and became addicted to drugs.

When Vikram tried to frame Steve for a £100k stash of drugs, Steve banished him from Weatherfield and he left for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Rebecca arrived a few weeks before Chris in January 1999 and stayed until May 2000.

She played Nita Desai who was Vikram’s sister and his boss at The Corner Shop.

Nita dated Steve and eventually went to work for Freshco where she slept with her boss believing a promotion was on the horizon.

When she didn’t get the supervisor role, she decided to leave Weatherfield to start a new job in Scotland.

Nita and Vikram are currently in Classic Corrie on ITV3 (Credit: ITV)

Where can fans see Chris and Rebecca in Corrie?

Classic Coronation Street airing on ITV3 every day at 3pm and 3.35pm is currently showing episodes featuring Vikram and Nita.

Next week sees Vikram’s involvement with drug dealer Jez Quigley turn serious.

But fans wanting to see Rebecca had better be quick because Nita’s exit will air on Friday March 11.

Jai has been in Emmerdale for almost 13 years (Credit: ITV)

When did Chris Bisson and Rebecca Sarker join Emmerdale?

Businessman Jai Sharma arrived in Emmerdale in 2009. He is the eldest of the three Sharma siblings and has brother and sister Nikhil and Priya.

His parents, Rishi and Georgia, arrived in 2011 and made several appearances as a couple before they split up.

Rishi moved in with Jai and became a regular on the show.

In July 2018 he meet Dr Manpreet Jutla – played by Rebecca – and the pair started a relationship.

She moved in with Rishi the following year, but the revelation of her spending addiction almost derailed their relationship. But far from ending things, Rishi and Manpreet got married in Vegas and he cleared her debts.

They split up when Manpreet’s ex, Charles, came to the village and she realised she still had feelings for him.

Emmerdale’s Manpreet has discovered her sister is a killer (Credit: ITV)

What’s next for Jai and Manpreet in Emmerdale?

Jai is finding life pretty tough at the moment.

He’s split from partner Laurel after taking out a loan in her name and not telling her. They’ve also lost the home she loves because of it.

However, Kim has a plan for him to get his house – and his relationship back. But will Jai take it?

Meanwhile, Manpreet is right in the thick of the action with sister Meena who has been revealed as a serial killer.

Manpreet is desperate to get her sibling to own up to her killings so will visit her in prison next week.

She thinks it’s in exchange for a confession, but actually Meena wants to set her up.

Meena then frames Manpreet for her crimes and Manpreet is taken in for questioning.

Will she manage to convince the police she’s innocent?

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

