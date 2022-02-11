Classic Coronation Street episodes bosses need to watch to make it good again

Coronation Street is definitely missing something lately.

It has drama, comedy in spades but it’s missing a certain something – and we think bosses should look at these classic episodes to find out what it’s missing.

Richard Hillman kills Maxine

Coronation Street’s first and most enduring serial killer was truly born the night he murdered Maxine.

“You should have stayed at the party, Maxine,” are words that are burned into the minds of everyone who watched.

And then he killed her in cold blood.

They were only surpassed when his wife Gail realised who she was truly married to and told him: “You’re Norman Bates with a briefcase.”

It was Corrie at its absolute best.

Bet Lynch vs Rita Sullivan

The first time. Let’s ignore that 2002 misadventure and call it a fever dream never to be spoken of again.

But when Rita broke the news to Bet that she wouldn’t back her in buying the Rovers – fireworks flew.

There was no catfight, no bombs going off, no special effects – just two actresses at the height of their powers and a script that has never been surpassed.

“Pals? PALS?” shouted Bet. “You don’t know the meaning of the word.”

And that is how it should be done.

Todd’s outing

It was the classic fight between Gail Platt and Eileen Grimshaw that began a two decades long feud.

But more than that – it was a powerful family drama as Sarah Platt discovered her boyfriend had kissed her brother, while their baby was in hospital.

And more than that – it had the best writing that Corrie has produced ending with Gail’s immortal: “And here’s the rest of the village people.”

Corrie should learn from its past.

Blanche at the meeting

The one thing Corrie has always done better than any other soaps is its comedy scenes.

And no-one could hold a candle to Blanche Hunt in full flow.

Case in point – her utter savagery at grandson Peter Barlow’s alcoholics anonymous meeting.

In five minutes it showed some of the greatest comedy, drama and character development seen on television.

If only there was another Blanche Hunt around.

Alan Bradley’s death

Back before Richard Hillman there was an even more chilling villain.

Jenny Bradley’s dad Alan terrorised his partner Rita Sullivan for years.

It culminated in one of Corrie’s first major stunts – involving a Blackpool tram and a fleeing Rita.

Alan met his match – and his end – under the wheels of the iconic tram as Rita fled for her life.

The drama focused on Rita rather than Alan and the soap was all the better for it.

