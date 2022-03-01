Emmerdale spoilers: Meena frames Manpreet for Andrea’s murder

Emmerdale spoilers for next week reveal Meena tries to frame Manpreet for Andrea’s murder.

Viewers know that Meena has been charged with Andrea’s murder, as well as Ben Tucker’s and Leanna Cavanagh’s.

But next week Meena finds a way to try and blame her sister Manpreet for Andrea’s murder.

Manpreet has agreed to visit Meena in exchange for her confession but is questioning her decision.

When Manpreet finally arrives, Meena asserts that they both have to take responsibility for their actions; meaning that Manpreet will have to reveal that she lied to police in her testimony to protect Liam.

Manpreet loses it at Meena’s audacity and slaps her across the face. Manpreet’s relieved when in the wake of the slap, Meena seems to agree to confess to her crimes.

Manpreet returns to the village and she meets Charles and he is relieved to hear Meena’s agreed to confess.

However back at the police station it seems that Meena’s completely turned the tables on Manpreet.

Meena tries to pin Andrea’s death on Manpreet (Credit: ITV)

Meena lies to the police and says it was Manpreet who killed Andrea.

Utterly convincing and determined, Meena wants to take Manpreet down with her…

The next day, the police take Manpreet in for questioning over Meena’s latest accusations.

Manpreet feels like she will never be able to escape the shadow cast by Meena’s actions.

Emmerdale usually airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.

From March 7, Emmerdale will air weeknights at 7.30pm.

Will you be watching next week’s Emmerdale? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!