Soaps like EastEnders and Emmerdale don’t always get things right.

In some cases they make huge and unforgivable mistakes with deaths and murder plots.

Here are the biggest soap mistakes…

EastEnders killing Roxy and Ronnie

Of all the stupid, stupid mistakes any soap has ever made – this is the worst.

Yes, Ronnie and Roxy were tired characters who had been put through the ringers – but they were soap royalty.

Mitchell sisters – they revitalised Walford when they arrived – and they had decades to offer the soap.

However bosses decided to axe them, and killed them off permanently. And, let’s be honest, the soap with it.

The sisters were beloved and their senseless death left a bad taste in fan’s mouths and they began switching off in droves.

Geoff should have survived to face justice (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street killing Geoff

Coronation Street made a rare misstep in the Geoff Metcalfe storyline.

It was groundbreaking, emotional and pitched perfectly all the way through.

By the end of her ordeal, Yasmeen could have massacred half of Weatherfield with a meat cleaver and viewers would’ve been on her side.

But for abuser Geoff to die falling off a roof – no sir, that doesn’t work for us.

He should have been locked up in prison for the rest of his life – not given the easy way out.

EastEnders killing Bradley

They’re very trigger-happy at EastEnders.

There’d be a murder a week if bosses had their way – but killing off poor Bradley by falling off the Queen Vic was a bit much.

He was the only decent member of that family – and off he popped.

Two more of them went over the same wall and sadly one of them – looking at you, Lauren – survived.

Now poor Bradley has been scrubbed from people’s memories – and the pavement.

Joe Tate has a lot of unfinished business in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale not bringing Joe Tate back

When Joe Tate revealed he was actually Joe Tate and not Tom Waterhouse – it sent shockwaves through the village.

He’d seduced his former stepsister, destroyed her family – and left them in no doubt that he was a Tate on a mission.

So having him run off when step-grandma Kim returned was a mistake.

He may have only been using her money – but they would have been an unstoppable team – or the best enemies viewers could have hoped for.

Plus he had a lot of abs – and that’s lacking in the Dales.

Andrea should have come back (Credit: ITV)

Emmerdale not bringing Andrea back from the dead

There are many silly decisions in Soapland but for a Tate in Emmerdale to not fake their own death – that’s the worst.

Kim’s done it at least twice, Jamie the once, Joe as well.

Read more: Who is leaving EastEnders this year?

But for Andrea to not have a go – and to actually kill her off. Stupid mistake.

The set up was all there – but there was no follow through. Our appetites were whetted – but alas remained unquenched.

Want more spoilers from EastEnders? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated EastEnders spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.