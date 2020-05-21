EastEnders star Tony Clay praises NHS as his dad beats coronavirus after four weeks on a ventilator

EastEnders star Tony Clay, who plays Callum Highway, has praised the NHS as his dad beat coronavirus after four weeks on a ventilator.

Tony tweeted out to his followers explaining his father's story with the virus.

He said: "After four weeks on a ventilator in intensive care, a tracheostomy and a nine-week stay in three different hospitals, today my dad is finally home! Thank you NHS! You are true angels and I love you all.

"So much love to anyone going through this right now. There is hope x."

After 4 weeks on a ventilator in intensive care, a tracheostomy & a 9 week stay in 3 different hospitals, today my Dad is finally home!! ❤️ THANK YOU NHS!!! ❤️ You are true angels & I love you all ❤️🙌🏽 So much love to anyone going through this right now. There is hope 🙏🏽❤️ x — Tony Clay (@tony_clay76) May 20, 2020

His fans and friends quickly rallied to send their well wishes to Tony's dad.

Shona McGarty, who plays Whitney Dean on the BBC soap, commented: "Awwww Tony I'm so happy. That's fantastic news! X sending you a massive virtual hug and so much love to your family xxxx."

Tony plays Callum in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Sharon returns - and wants her baby back?

Former EastEnders actress Tamzin Outhwaite replied saying: "Tony you gorgeous man, that is wonderful news... your tweet made me cry. Wish I could give you a massive hug. Sending you and the whole family so much love."

One fan wrote: "So sorry to hear you and your family went through this. Glad he's home and safe."

Coronavirus affecting soap stars

At the time of writing there have been 248,293 cases of coronavirus in the UK.

Thank you NHS! You are true angels and I love you all.

Soap stars have also been affected by the deadly virus.

Corrie star Simon Gregson contracted the virus (Credit: ITV)

Read More: EastEnders SPOILERS: Stacey to return?

Former Emmerdale and Dancing On Ice favourite Linda Lusardi was very ill with the virus but has since recovered.

Former Emmerdale actor John Bowe also had coronavirus and later revealed he 'nearly died' from the illness.

The pandemic has caused TV productions to stop, including filming of EastEnders, Corrie and Emmerdale.

However it was recently confirmed EastEnders would resume production at the end of June.

EastEnders airs next week on Monday at 8pm and Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.