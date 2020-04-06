Former Emmerdale star John Bowe reveals he 'nearly died' with coronavirus symptoms

Former Emmerdale star John Bowe has revealed he 'nearly died' as a result of coronavirus symptoms.

The actor opened up about having the virus on his Twitter account.

He wrote: "Coronavirus Sunday observations. I have nearly died twice in my life. Once just last week.

"The gauze between life and death is extremely thin and oh so easy to pass through. Certainly in one direction. Not sure about the other. As yet.

He continued: "People shout a lot on Twitter. Listen with care. There's a lot of 'hindsight comment' going on. Kier Starmer does not help with his talk of mistakes.

"Any government would have made mistakes. We're in unknown territory here."

He added: "Everybody from the top down is doing their utmost. And they're trying to do it in the best possible way in the best possible order. We must support them. We must shut up and do as we're told. Stay home/help the NHS save lives."

Fans and friends rushed to wish John well.

Former Emmerdale actor Joe Gill, who played Finn Barton tweeted: "John, I'm very glad to hear you are better. Much love to you and the family. Stay safe x."

One fan wrote: "Glad to hear you've come through the virus x."

Another added: "Didn't know you had it. Always admired you. Feel better soon."

On Wednesday March 18, John revealed he had coronavirus and was feeling very ill with the symptoms.

Today (Monday, April 6) it was revealed that former Emmerdale actor Jay Benedict has died from coronavirus.

Who did John play in Emmerdale?

John played Lawrence White in Emmerdale from 2014 until his character's death in 2018.

I have nearly died twice in my life. Once just last week.

Lawrence and his daughter Chrissie were killed in a car crash.

John's character Lawrence was killed off Emmerdale in 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Lawrence, Chrissie, his other daughter Rebecca and Chrissie's son Lachlan were chasing Robert Sugden in a car to stop him leaving with his and Rebecca's son Seb.

However Lachlan caused Chrissie to lose control of the car killing his mum and grandad.

Although Rebecca survived, she suffered a brain injury.

Eventually Lachlan went to prison not only for killing his mum and grandad, but for killing Gerry Roberts, kidnapping Rebecca and trying to force Belle to run away with him.

