Former Emmerdale star John Bowe has coronavirus

Former Emmerdale actor John Bowe, who played Lawrence White in the ITV soap, has coronavirus.

The ex soap star revealed the news on Twitter today (Wednesday, March 18).

He tweeted: "#coronavirus #selfisolation Most poorly I've been today. Will this headache never stop? Intermittent dry cough like clearing some froth. Very sore throat. Shortness of breath. Very tired. Chest feels like there's smouldering fire."

In a second tweet, the actor admitted he wondered if he gets through the virus if he will be immune.

He wrote: "On the bright side, I'm having terrific dreams. Never seem to be out of work.

"I was wondering... if I get through this I, and others, we'll be immune. And 'of use'. Driving licence. I could do deliveries, anything.

"While others are ill or isolated, use us. JB."

Friends and fans rushed to comment sending him well wishes.

Former Emmerdale actress Samantha Giles, who played Bernice Blackstock wrote: "John, I hope tomorrow you will have turned a corner, thinking of you."

One fan tweeted: "Get well soon John."

Another said: "Wishing you a speedy and full recovery John."

John played Lawrence from 2014 until his character's death in 2018, where he and daughter Chrissie were killed by Chrissie's son Lachlan.

John played Lawrence from 2014 until 2018 (Credit: ITV)

Recently fans have been fearing soap production will stop amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Today it was announced that BBC soap EastEnders had stopped filming due to the virus.

Currently Emmerdale and Coronation Street have yet to postpone filming, however they are reducing the number of episodes screened per week.

EastEnders filming has been stopped (Credit: BBC)

Although Emmerdale and Corrie have not postponed filming, an ITV spokesperson told The Sun that Coronation Street have altered kissing scenes to stop the spread of the virus.

The said: "Scenes with kissing or close contact are being altered to minimise contact."

At the time of writing, in the UK there are over 1950 cases of coronavirus and 71 people have died from the deadly bug.

