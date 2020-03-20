Linda Lusardi shares coronavirus update and admits 'I've never been so ill'

Linda Lusardi has updated fans on her coronavirus battle and admitted "she's taking it one day at a time".

The star, 61, added that she, along with husband Sam Kane, who is also poorly, have "never ever felt so ill" in an update to her fans and followers on Twitter.

Linda Lusardi is very poorly with coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Linda wrote: "I want to thank you all for your good wishes. Sam and I have had Covid-19 symptoms and are in isolation so that we do not spread it to anyone else.

"We are taking it one day at a time, that's all we can do but let me tell you we've never felt this ill, EVER.

"I wouldn't wish this on anyone. So stay safe everyone and follow the advice of experts - please take care of yourselves, loved ones and each other xx."

Linda and husband, Sam, are both battling with coronavirus symptoms (Credit: SplashNews)

Linda had a flurry of supportive messages from fans and fellow celebs wishing the couple well. Piers Morgan wrote: "Good luck Linda!"

Former Emmerdale co-star Hayley Tamaddon added: "Sending love to you both."

Sheila Ferguson was sending Linda and Sam "good vibes" (Credit: SplashNews)

And Sheila Ferguson said: "Oh Lynn, sending you, Sam and the kids all the best healing and positive vibes. Much love."

Linda, who appeared in Dancing On Ice in 2008 and is one of the UK's most successful glamour models, told fans yesterday that she was "extremely ill" with the killer bug.

A follower had requested that Linda send her grandfather a happy birthday message, but Linda revealed she was too ill.

