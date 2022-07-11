EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben Mitchell is out of control.

As he hits Kathy then takes drugs, he’s about to make a shock confession… Can anyone help him?

Meanwhile on the BBC soap, Mitch gets bad news about Avery.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Ben hits Kathy

Ben argues with Rocky, who is fed up with how Ben is treating Kathy.

As Ben lashes out, he accidentally punches Kathy.

Shocked Honey questions Kathy on her split lip.

She is not convinced by Kathy’s explanation and it’s clear Kathy is lying.

Kathy begs Ben to get help and he snaps at her.

It forces her to make a painful decision and she refuses to speak to him until he gets help.

2. Kheerat supports Ben

Ben spends the night in the Arches having taken drugs with an old friend.

He tries to cover when Kheerat enters and hides the drugs.

Kheerat is concerned.

He offers his support, sharing sentimental words about their friendship. However, it only serves to make Ben feel more guilty over what he did to Jags.

3. Ben on drugs

Full of self-loathing, Ben takes more drugs and bumps into Phil.

Phil is worried by Ben’s behaviour.

But Ben storms off and heads to Peggy’s.

Ben causes a scene and Kheerat realises he’s high so takes him back to the Panesars’.

4. Ben confesses

The Panesars aren’t impressed, but Ash agrees to check him over.

Kheerat stands by his friend.

Ben is totally overcome with guilt over Jags’ death.

He cracks and confesses he stopped the protection and was therefore responsible for what happened to Jags in prison.

The Panesars are stunned, but how will Kheerat react to the betrayal?

5. Can Phil and Kathy help Ben?

Phil and Kathy are worried for Ben after Phil saw their son high.

However, can they find a way to help him?

6. EastEnders spoilers: Avery leaves a surprise when he dies

Mitch makes an effort for his brother, setting up a Caribbean themed party.

Avery is touched and after they make peace, he passes away.

Karen finds a letter from Avery.

It reveals a shocking truth…

Mitch and Karen break the news of their discovery to Finlay and Felix.

But the boys are in denial about what they hear.

7. Trouble for Jay and Honey?

Lola teases Jay about Honey taking care of him, so Jay accepts her invite to go for a drink.

Jay assumes Honey wouldn’t want to come, but is surprised when she’s up for it.

However, she then falls asleep on the sofa so Jay goes alone.

Jay has a great night out with Frankie and Lola.

But they wind him up about Honey so he gets more and more drunk.

He returns home very late and very drunk.

Honey makes it clear she is not impressed with his behaviour.

8. Felix and Finlay make friends

Felix and Finaly join the party at Peggy’s and get to know the locals.

