EastEnders first look Ben Kathy Honey
Soaps

EastEnders spoilers: First look at all-new pics for July 18-22

Ben's out of control

By Carena Crawford
| Updated:

EastEnders spoilers for next week reveal Ben Mitchell is out of control.

As he hits Kathy then takes drugs, he’s about to make a shock confession… Can anyone help him?

Meanwhile on the BBC soap, Mitch gets bad news about Avery.

All this and more in next week’s EastEnders spoilers.

1. Ben hits Kathy

EastEnders Ben is upset

Ben argues with Rocky, who is fed up with how Ben is treating Kathy.

As Ben lashes out, he accidentally punches Kathy.

EastEnders Honey and Kathy look shocked

Shocked Honey questions Kathy on her split lip.

She is not convinced by Kathy’s explanation and it’s clear Kathy is lying.

Kathy Beale is annoyed when she talks to agitated Ben Mitchell

Kathy begs Ben to get help and he snaps at her.

It forces her to make a painful decision and she refuses to speak to him until he gets help.

2. Kheerat supports Ben

Ben Mitchell looks very worried

Ben spends the night in the Arches having taken drugs with an old friend.

He tries to cover when Kheerat enters and hides the drugs.

Kheerat Panesar looks worried

Kheerat is concerned.

He offers his support, sharing sentimental words about their friendship. However, it only serves to make Ben feel more guilty over what he did to Jags.

3. Ben on drugs

EastEnders Ben and Phil argue in the street

Full of self-loathing, Ben takes more drugs and bumps into Phil.

Phil is worried by Ben’s behaviour.

EastEnders Kheerat lays down the law with Ben

But Ben storms off and heads to Peggy’s.

Ben causes a scene and Kheerat realises he’s high so takes him back to the Panesars’.

4. Ben confesses

EastEnders Ben holds his head as he talks to Kheerat

The Panesars aren’t impressed, but Ash agrees to check him over.

Kheerat stands by his friend.

EastEnders Ben holds his head as he talks to Kheerat

Ben is totally overcome with guilt over Jags’ death.

He cracks and confesses he stopped the protection and was therefore responsible for what happened to Jags in prison.

Ben Mitchell is upset and wants to confess to Kheerat Panesar

The Panesars are stunned, but how will Kheerat react to the betrayal?

5. Can Phil and Kathy help Ben?

Phil Mitchell is angry as he washes his hands of Ben

Phil and Kathy are worried for Ben after Phil saw their son high.

However, can they find a way to help him?

6. EastEnders spoilers: Avery leaves a surprise when he dies

EastEnders Mitch is upset

Mitch makes an effort for his brother, setting up a Caribbean themed party.

Avery is touched and after they make peace, he passes away.

EastEnders Karen looks worried as she reads a letter in the launderette

Karen finds a letter from Avery.

It reveals a shocking truth…

EastEnders upset Mitch and Karen talk to Finlay and Felix

Mitch and Karen break the news of their discovery to Finlay and Felix.

But the boys are in denial about what they hear.

7. Trouble for Jay and Honey?

EastEnders Jay smiles

Lola teases Jay about Honey taking care of him, so Jay accepts her invite to go for a drink.

Jay assumes Honey wouldn’t want to come, but is surprised when she’s up for it.

However, she then falls asleep on the sofa so Jay goes alone.

EastEnders Jay and Lola grimace as they do shots with Frankie

Jay has a great night out with Frankie and Lola.

But they wind him up about Honey so he gets more and more drunk.

EastEnders Honey looks unsure

He returns home very late and very drunk.

Honey makes it clear she is not impressed with his behaviour.

8. Felix and Finlay make friends

Felix and Finlay smile as they drink at Peggy's in EastEnders

Felix and Finaly join the party at Peggy’s and get to know the locals.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

