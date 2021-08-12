Who is Jay Brown in EastEnders? Is he a killer? Has he ever been to prison?

Jay Brown in EastEnders has been a bit quiet lately, but he’s been in Albert Square since 2006, when he was just 12 years old.

Jay is part of the Mitchell family – in a way – and Ben Mitchell’s best friend. He was taken in by Billy Mitchell, after his dad, Jase Dyer, was killed. and then adopted by Phil Mitchell.

Jay has grown up in Walford (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Now Jay’s enjoying a romance with Honey Mitchell, which has driven a wedge between him and his former foster father, Billy.

Who plays Jay Brown in EastEnders?

Jay Brown in EastEnders is played by young actor Jamie Borthwick. Jamie was only 12 when he landed the part of Jay, and was a pupil at the Sylvia Young Theatre School.

Jamie was devoted to his co-star Barbara Windsor, who played Peggy Mitchell. Along with some of the rest of the EastEnders cast, he ran the London Marathon in 2019 raising money for a dementia campaign, in honour of Barbara.

How did Jay arrive in Walford?

Jay came to Albert Square to see his grandfather, but was later reunited with his dad, Jase, after a troubled childhood. Jase was in a relationship with Dawn Swann, and the pair gave Jay a steady home. But it wasn’t to last.

Jase got involved with some football hooligans who attacked him. Billy Mitchell saw the attack but didn’t intervene and Jase died. Heartbroken Jay blamed Dawn while a guilty Billy took in the teen.

Jay and Billy eventually moved in with Phil. He took Jay under his wing, and Ben Mitchell began to see Jay as a brother.

Murder!

Jay was in Heather Trott’s flat when Ben Mitchell hit her with a photo frame and killed her. Shocked Jay covered up the crime with Ben, and was later sentenced to community service for his part in the killing.

Jay was there when Ben Mitchell killed Heather Trott

Jay was also involved in Lucy Beale’s murder. Ben had been released from prison and he and Jay mugged poor Lucy and nicked her purse and phone. Though Jay planned to move to Newcastle with Lola Pearce, he was arrested and because he received a suspended sentence and a curfew, he stayed in Walford.

Jay and Linzi

After romances with Lola and Abi Branning, Jay met Linzi Bragg. The pair planned to take their relationship to the next level and Linzi sent Jay some saucy pictures of herself. But when he went to pick Louise Mitchell up from school he was horrified to see Linzi there. She was just 14 years old. Jay ended their relationship but Bex Fowler spilled the beans to Linzi’s mum Thelma (played by Lorraine Stanley, who now plays Karen Taylor).

Jay and Linzi were into each other but Jay didn’t know how young she was (Credit: BBC)

Jay found himself arrested again because of the photographs of Linzi he had on his phone. He pleaded guilty and was put on the sex offenders register for five years. His conviction led him to struggle to find work and he ended up turning to drug dealing and even stealing jewellery from the corpses at the funeral directors where he worked.

Romance with Honey

Jay’s life is back on an even keel now, but last year he found himself developing feelings for Honey Mitchell.

Jay and Honey kissed at Christmas (Credit: BBC)

The pair eventually shared a kiss at Christmas in 2020, and have since gone on to become a couple.

Honey’s ex-husband, and Jay’s former foster dad Billy Mitchell was furious when he discovered the romance and he’s still frosty with the pair.

So are Honey and Jay for keeps or will Jay move on?

