EastEnders is gaining another Baker brother next week as Mitch’s brother Avery makes a dramatic entrance to the Square, according to spoilers.

Taxi driver Mitch gets a shock next week as his estranged older brother, Avery turns up unexpectedly.

EastEnders newcomer Avery is hiding a major secret from brother Mitch (Credit: BBC)

Always on the verge of causing trouble, it doesn’t take Avery long to cause a few heads to turn but just what brings him to Albert Square.

And how will Mitch react to seeing his brother for the first time in years?

It will soon become apparent that Avery is hiding a huge secret from his brother.

However Avery won’t be arriving alone as his two sons Finlay and Felix will follow him soon after.

The youngest of the two brothers, larger than life Felix will throw himself into life in Albert Square, but with his quick-wit and frank honesty he’ll be sure to stir up some drama along the way.

Older half-brother Finlay has a different biological dad but was raised by Avery soon after birth.

EastEnders spoilers

Finlay has sailed through life using his cheeky charm but is set to face a wake-up call as he begins life in Walford.

Despite being the complete opposite of each other, Felix and Finlay present a united front and always have each other’s backs.

While Mitch dearly loves his nephews, it’s clear he has a complicated relationship with his brother after not speaking to him for years.

And Avery’s unexpected arrival is set to cause some issues for Mitch.

Avery gets into trouble when he riles the market traders in EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders boss teases new family

Realising there must be a reason for Avery suddenly coming back into his life, Mitch is determined to get to the bottom of what’s going on and find out what secret Avery is hiding.

EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw teased: “The Baker Family bring a fresh, fierce, fun and exciting energy to the Square.

“Felix and Finlay are two very different firecrackers and these brothers fall out, take the mick and challenge each other. But none of that compares to their unswerving love and loyalty they have for one another.

“They may be charming young men, full of sass, swagger and strength but these brothers are Bakers and, like their father, Avery, have their own unique way of surviving.

“Omar, Matthew and Ashley all bring star quality to EastEnders. We’re excited to see them bring Avery, Felix and Finlay to life.

“The Baker family are the just the start of some new faces landing in Walford later this year – so watch this space…”

EastEnders usually airs weeknights at 7.30pm on BBC One.

