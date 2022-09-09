EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale: Will the soaps reference the Queen’s death?

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have all moved in the schedules to make way for coverage of the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, when they return, are they likely to reference the death of the longest-reigning British monarch?

On Thursday, it was announced at 6.30pm, that the Queen had died peacefully at Balmoral aged 96.

Following the Queen’s death, Prince Charles has become King Charles III. He has asked that a period of royal mourning be observed. This will last from now until seven days after the Queen’s funeral.

The date of the funeral will be confirmed in due course.

Television schedules cleared following the Queen’s death

Following the death television schedules have been cleared, with BBC One and ITV dedicating its programming to news about the Queen and celebrating her life.

The BBC has moved its BBC One schedule over to BBC Two on Friday (September 9), and last night’s EastEnders will air tonight on BBC Two instead.

Meanwhile, Coronation Street and Emmerdale, both taken off air last night following the announcement, will not air at all on Friday.

It is not known when they will return, but an announcement is expected.

When the soaps return to our screens, will they make reference to the death of Her Majesty?

EastEnders often references current events (Credit: BBC)

Will EastEnders and the other soaps reference the death of the Queen?

EastEnders, Coronation Street and Emmerdale have not confirmed if they will slip scenes in regarding the Queen’s death.

However, EastEnders in particular, often does this with current real-life events.

They famously references Michael Jackson’s death in June 2006 when Denise Fox told Patrick Trueman the news.

The soap also adds in last minute scenes about sporting events, such as most recently the Lionesses win at the Euros. Kim Fox, Lola Pearce, Linda Carter and Rocky were seen celerating the news in the Vic.

Political events such as general elections have previously been referred to, as well as talk of the UK’s recent second place at the Eurovision song contest.

Royal events have also been spoken of at the last minute – including Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s engagement news in 2017.

We don’t yet know if any last minute references will be filmed in time for the next episodes. However, it seems likely the Queen’s death will be included at some point in the near future.

EastEnders airs tonight at 7pm on BBC Two.

